Pakistan will increase defense spending by Rs. 83 billion; armed forces to receive Rs. 1.4 trillion in budget





According to sources, spending on the military is about 2.65 million a year, which according to them is not even a third of what India spends.



The Pakistani Armed Forces is likely to allocate $ 7.6 billion to the budget for next fiscal year, around Rs. 83 billion higher than the current year, it is said in a media report on Sunday. Defense spending is often monitored at the time of the annual budget announcement when allocations are set for different sectors. The allotment of 1.453 trillion ($ 7.6 billion) would be around Rs. 83 billion higher than the allocation of previous years from Rs. 1.37 trillion, an increase of almost 6%, e dawn reported the newspaper. The increased amount, defense sources say, will be consumed mostly from the allocation for staff costs, salaries and military allowances. Other budget headings include civil works, which take care of the development and repair of military infrastructure; physical assets related to domestic purchases of weapons and ammunition and some related imports and costs; and operating expenses, which cover the costs incurred for transportation, ration, training and treatment, the report said. The powerful Pakistani military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its nearly 75-year existence, has so far had considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-confidence vote, had apparently lost the support of the Army after he refused to approve the appointment of the head of the ISI espionage agency last year. According to sources, the cost per soldier is about Rs. 2.65 million a year, which, according to them, is not even a third of what India spends. An increase of Rs. ALL 136 billion was expected, taking into account an average of 11.3% of inflation for the outgoing year, the report says. Therefore, in numerical terms, the armed forces would receive about Rs. 53 billion less than they say was needed to cope with inflation, he said. The impact of defense spending is measured in two ways, the share of defense services in the total budget and as a percentage of GDP. The share in total expenditures explains how much money goes to the armed forces. Meanwhile, the calculation of the defense budget as a percentage of GDP shows its burden on the national economy. The defense budget, based on these figures, would be about 16% of total spending very similar to the outgoing year. But in terms of GDP, its share would drop from 2.54% in the outgoing year to 2.2% in the next fiscal year.

