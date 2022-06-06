Top 10 Most Popular Spinal News Internationals Stories of May 2022

A meta-analysis on the replacement of the cervical artificial disc versus ACDF for those with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy was our most read story in Spinal News International in May. Studies on adult spinal deformity, pre-transfusion testing, and the use of machine learning to predict segmental degeneration adjacent to early onset after ACDF were also well known. Moreover, company announcements from NuVasive, Surgalign, Accelus also ranked in the top 10.

1. Replacement of cervical artificial disc associated with better functional outcomes than ACDF for patients with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy

Cervical artificial disc replacement (c-ADR) provides better functional outcomes than cervical dissectomy and anterior fusion (ACDF) in patients with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM), has showing a recent meta-analysis.

2. One in five older adults regrets having undergone corrective surgery to deform their adult spine

One in five older adults regrets their decision to undergo adult spinal deformity (ASD) correction surgery, new research published in the journalBackby Owoicho Adogwa (University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, USA)et alhas found.

3. Pre-transfusion testing is required only for patients selected for degenerative cervical spine surgery

Pre-transfusion testing for all patients undergoing degenerative cervical spine surgery is unnecessary and only patients with preoperative hemoglobin (Hgb) below 12 gr / dl would need routine pre-transfusion testing. This is according to a new study, recently published in the journaltransfusionby Jorge H. Nez (Mutua Terrasa University Hospital, Barcelona, ​​Spain)et al.

4. Data show the superiority of Simplify cervical disc over ACDF for the treatment of cervical spondylosis with two levels

Results from a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) two-tier multidisciplinary device exclusion (IDE) study have shown superior results with Simplify cervical disc (NuVasive) compared to discectomy and anterior cervical fusion ( ACDF) in properly selected patients with two – level cervical spondylosis.

5. The first successful surgical procedure performed using the HOLO Portal surgical orientation system

Surgalign has announced that its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system has officially entered clinical use, with the first procedure performed at Indiana Spine Hospital (Carmel, USA) by Mario Brkaric, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.

6. Machine learning can help predict segment degeneration adjacent to early post-ACDF onset

Machine learning (ML) can help detect early-onset segment degeneration (EO-ASD) as well as predict its development after discectomy and anterior cervical fusion (ACDF). As such, the technology can be used to support clinical decision-making and spine-based care.

7. Myelopathy.org launches new website to better support those with degenerative cervical myelopathy

Myelopathy.org, which was founded in 2017 as a collaborative information and support initiative for those affected by degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), has announced the launch of its new website, which it says offers a wealth of up-to-date and evidence-based information that can help complement the routine care of those with DCMs, but also help raise the awareness of non-specialist healthcare professionals.

8. Camber Spine patents its Variant Retractor device

Camber Spine has announced that it has received a licensing notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Variant Retractor technology.

9. Surgical treatment for ASD accompanied by significant long-term improvements in health-related quality of life

Surgical treatment of adult spinal deformity (ASD) provides significant improvement in health-related quality of life at a minimum three-year follow-up (average 4.1 years), suggesting that the benefits of surgery for ASD remain long-term. This is the main message to come out of a recent study which was published inJournal of Neurosurgery: Spineby Elias Elias (University of Virginia, Charlottesville, USA)et al.

10. Accelus launches expandable TiHawk7 intercellular cage to support endoscopic lumbar fusion and MIS procedures

Accelus has announced both the launch and the first procedures performed using its TiHawk7 expandable interbody cage, the latest addition to the FlareHawkinter body melting system portfolio of spinal cages, which features a new ultra profile low with titanium at the bone interface.