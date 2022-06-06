International
Top 10 Most Popular Spinal News Internationals Stories of May 2022
A meta-analysis on the replacement of the cervical artificial disc versus ACDF for those with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy was our most read story in Spinal News International in May. Studies on adult spinal deformity, pre-transfusion testing, and the use of machine learning to predict segmental degeneration adjacent to early onset after ACDF were also well known. Moreover, company announcements from NuVasive, Surgalign, Accelus also ranked in the top 10.
1. Replacement of cervical artificial disc associated with better functional outcomes than ACDF for patients with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy
Cervical artificial disc replacement (c-ADR) provides better functional outcomes than cervical dissectomy and anterior fusion (ACDF) in patients with single-level cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM), has showing a recent meta-analysis.
2. One in five older adults regrets having undergone corrective surgery to deform their adult spine
One in five older adults regrets their decision to undergo adult spinal deformity (ASD) correction surgery, new research published in the journalBackby Owoicho Adogwa (University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, USA)et alhas found.
3. Pre-transfusion testing is required only for patients selected for degenerative cervical spine surgery
Pre-transfusion testing for all patients undergoing degenerative cervical spine surgery is unnecessary and only patients with preoperative hemoglobin (Hgb) below 12 gr / dl would need routine pre-transfusion testing. This is according to a new study, recently published in the journaltransfusionby Jorge H. Nez (Mutua Terrasa University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain)et al.
4. Data show the superiority of Simplify cervical disc over ACDF for the treatment of cervical spondylosis with two levels
Results from a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) two-tier multidisciplinary device exclusion (IDE) study have shown superior results with Simplify cervical disc (NuVasive) compared to discectomy and anterior cervical fusion ( ACDF) in properly selected patients with two – level cervical spondylosis.
5. The first successful surgical procedure performed using the HOLO Portal surgical orientation system
Surgalign has announced that its HOLO Portal surgical guidance system has officially entered clinical use, with the first procedure performed at Indiana Spine Hospital (Carmel, USA) by Mario Brkaric, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
6. Machine learning can help predict segment degeneration adjacent to early post-ACDF onset
Machine learning (ML) can help detect early-onset segment degeneration (EO-ASD) as well as predict its development after discectomy and anterior cervical fusion (ACDF). As such, the technology can be used to support clinical decision-making and spine-based care.
7. Myelopathy.org launches new website to better support those with degenerative cervical myelopathy
Myelopathy.org, which was founded in 2017 as a collaborative information and support initiative for those affected by degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), has announced the launch of its new website, which it says offers a wealth of up-to-date and evidence-based information that can help complement the routine care of those with DCMs, but also help raise the awareness of non-specialist healthcare professionals.
8. Camber Spine patents its Variant Retractor device
Camber Spine has announced that it has received a licensing notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its Variant Retractor technology.
9. Surgical treatment for ASD accompanied by significant long-term improvements in health-related quality of life
Surgical treatment of adult spinal deformity (ASD) provides significant improvement in health-related quality of life at a minimum three-year follow-up (average 4.1 years), suggesting that the benefits of surgery for ASD remain long-term. This is the main message to come out of a recent study which was published inJournal of Neurosurgery: Spineby Elias Elias (University of Virginia, Charlottesville, USA)et al.
10. Accelus launches expandable TiHawk7 intercellular cage to support endoscopic lumbar fusion and MIS procedures
Accelus has announced both the launch and the first procedures performed using its TiHawk7 expandable interbody cage, the latest addition to the FlareHawkinter body melting system portfolio of spinal cages, which features a new ultra profile low with titanium at the bone interface.
Sources
2/ https://spinalnewsinternational.com/spinal-news-internationals-top-10-most-popular-stories-of-may-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How mice wearing backpacks with microphones train to rescue earthquake survivors June 6, 2022
- Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the US Open final qualifier June 6, 2022
- West Hollywood holds its own Pride Parade for the first time as thousands line Santa Monica Boulevard June 6, 2022
- Google Doodle pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, the inventor of the espresso machine June 6, 2022
- Del Toro finds new life under former client Andrew Roberts – WWD June 6, 2022