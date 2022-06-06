Terminal 1 closed for construction





SAN DIEGO – Before leaving for San Diego International Airport at any time, travelers are advised to plan ahead. As of June 5, San Diego Airport has temporarily closed the parking lot of Terminal One for construction. The closure surprised many people, including those who had no idea it was happening and had future trips. Yes, it will certainly affect us, said Martin Garcia, a traveler heading to Napa. Garcia said he flies once or twice a month. It will be a very big concern, “said Patrick Johnson, a father who was picking up his military son from the airport on Sunday. Johnson said he picks up two of his sons who are in the military every five months at the San Diego airport. . Parking at Terminal 1 of San Diego International Airport was closed on Sunday

Some passengers have said they do not look forward to what will happen now that Terminal One parking is closed to all incoming cars. There have been long queues at the airport lately. So it will certainly affect that as well. So it’s not going to be fun, Garcia said. Others said they liked the convenience of a parking space near their terminal, especially when carrying heavy bags. This parking lot will really affect the plans a bit, said Sabrina LoPiccolo, Communications Specialist at the San Diego Airport Authority. If passengers want to park on site, they will need to use the Terminal Twos car park. LoPiccolo said passengers should plan ahead; consider taking a taxi or trip, use public transportation, get off or pick up, or make a maid reservation. The race is on! Rock n Roll Marathon returns

We definitely think that this summer, a lot more people will be traveling and we fully expect the terminals to be full, LoPiccolo said. Parking must be closed to make way for a $ 3.4 billion shift at Terminal One. It will include a new multi-level parking lot and a brand new Terminal One with 30 new gates. I think it’s a good thing, progress is always a good thing. I do not see anything wrong with that. We need to pave the way for progress and that causes some inconvenience, but in the long run, it is rewarding, Johnson said. Cars that are currently parked on the plot will have to leave by June 14th. On June 15 the cars will be towed and the tear will be returned to the construction area. The new parking lot is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The airport terminal will be completed in two phases between 2025 and 2027.



