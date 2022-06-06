Firefighters are still working to extinguish the deadly container fire in Bangladesh





DHAKA, June 5 (Reuters) – Firefighters worked for a second day Sunday to put out a massive fire that killed at least 49 people at a container depot in southeast Bangladesh, the latest incident highlighting the poor industrial safety record of country. The fire, which also injured more than 200, exploded at the container container facility Saturday night in Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong, causing a massive explosion and multiple container explosions, officials said. Containers filled with chemicals were still exploding Sunday as firefighters tried to put out the fire and officials said the army had joined the mission. Drone images showed thick columns of smoke and rows of burnt containers. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The blasts had shaken the neighborhood and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, locals said. The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition and rescue operations are still ongoing, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured include firefighters and police, he said. He said all doctors in the district had been called in to help resolve the situation, while social media was flooded with appeals for urgent blood donations. Five firefighters were killed and at least 50 others, including 10 police officers, were injured, he added. Hundreds of disturbed relatives rushed from one hospital to another in a frantic search for their loved ones, witnesses said. Drone footage shows smoke rising from the site after a massive fire broke out at an inland container depot in Sitakunda, near the port city of Chittagong, Bangladesh, June 5, 2022 in this still image taken from a test video. Al Mahmud BS / BULLETIN THROUGH REUTERS ATTENTION TO EDITORS – THIS IMAGE IS SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. OBLIGATORY LOAN Read more I lost my brother, “said Shakhawat Hossain, cousin of Afzal Hossain, 25, who died in the blaze.” His father died 10 months ago. He was the youngest but he was the only one who took care of his mother … she is constantly fainting. Nothing can comfort him. MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS It is not immediately known what caused the fire. Fire service officials said they suspected it may have originated in a container of hydrogen peroxide and quickly spread to other containers. Newton Das, a fire department official, said there were still explosions Sunday afternoon of containers containing hydrogen peroxide and others containing sulfur. “It is getting really difficult as toxic smoke engulfed the area,” he said. Bangladesh has progressed in recent decades to become the world’s second largest exporter of clothing, but the infrastructure and institutional focus for industrial safety is still in its infancy, the International Labor Organization said earlier this year. Poor regulations and poor enforcement have been blamed for several major fires that have led to hundreds of deaths in recent years. In 2020, three people were killed after an oil tanker exploded in a container depot in Chittagong’s Patenga area, while in July last year, 54 died when a hell exploded at a food processing plant outside the capital Dhaka. At least 70 people lost their lives in a fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old Dhaka neighborhood in 2019. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Ruma Paul; Edited by David Holmes Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

