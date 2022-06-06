US, South Korea launch ballistic missiles as warning to North Korea





Holder when loading item actions TOKYO The U.S. and South Korean military tested eight ballistic missiles on Monday, in line with North Korea’s weapons tests the day before, in a fierce show of force marking the strengthening line toward the North. U.S. forces and the South Korean military fired a U.S. missile and seven South Korean missiles eastward at sea to demonstrate the two countries’ ability to respond quickly to crisis events, the U.S. military said Monday. On Sunday, North Korea released a battery of eight short-range missiles as it continues to build and test new weapons to evade existing missile defense systems. It was the 18th round of missile launches in 2022 alone, as Pyongyang conducted an unprecedented number of tests in line with leader Kim Jong Uns’s five-year plan for the program. Biden’s visit to Seoul shows harsh attitudes towards North Korea South Korea-US combined ground-to-ground missile demonstration demonstrates capability and stance to launch immediate, precise attacks on provocation origins, even if North Korea launches missiles from various countries, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday of the South. . Monday’s response from the United States and South Korea underscores the countries’ intention to act in step in response to North Korea’s missile tests, a change since the inauguration of South Korea’s new conservative president, Yoon Suk- yeol, who has vowed to take a stronger step. gets closer to the north than his pro-engagement predecessor. Even at this point, North Korea ‘s nuclear and missile threats are becoming more sophisticated, Yoon said on Monday. North Korea nuclear and missile [programs] are reaching levels that threaten not only peace on the Korean Peninsula, but also in Northeast Asia and the world. The U.S.-Korean Army fired ground-to-ground missile systems from South Korea’s Northeast Gangwon Province, launching eight missiles within a 10-minute period starting at 4:45 a.m., the South Korean military said. . North Korea launched its eight suspected ballistic missiles eastward into the ocean on Sunday within a 35-minute period from 9:08 a.m. from four locations, the South Korean military said. In response, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces held a joint military exercise with the United States on Sunday, and Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the North Korean act could not be tolerated. China is approaching North Korea closer than ever as Biden visits the region North Korea has not yet released information about its latest release. The isolated country has stopped regularly releasing information about its missile tests in recent weeks. Last week, the United States and South Korean armies conducted a three-day naval exercise in international waters in Okinawa, aimed at strengthening the Allies’ response to North Korea’s growing arms ambitions, the South Korean military said. . The joint drill was the first in more than four years, underscoring the Yoon’s government’s efforts to work closely with the United States on North Korean issues. Pyongyang sees the joint exercises as hostile acts against the country and cites them as reasons to continue developing its weapons capabilities. Intelligence officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan have said North Korea appears to have completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test, which would be the first since 2017. Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday to strengthen the three countries’ ties between the signs of the upcoming nuclear test. The United States has defended tougher sanctions against North Korea in response to violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning ballistic missile tests. Underground military action comes as the United States and North Korea remain stuck in diplomatic relations since 2019, when nuclear negotiations broke up. The Biden administration has not yet shown its willingness to give North Korea the easing of sanctions it seeks. Yoon has said the ball is in President Kims’s court, to resume negotiations. Kim has shown no desire to engage with any country in the absence of easing sanctions. Min Joo Kim in Seoul contributed to this report.

