Proposed powers to sell, redistribute Russian assets could violate international law, legal expert says

If the House of Commons approves the budget implementation bill as expected this month, the Canadian government could have new powers to seize and sell Russian-sanctioned assets to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction, creating a potential violation of international law.

Chapter 2 of the United Nations Articles on Liability of states for wrongful international actsadopted by the International Law Commission in 2001 and submitted to the General Assembly, setting rules for countermeasures by member states may take to hold Russia accountable in this case another member for its illegal occupation of Ukraine.

Article 49 states that countermeasures “shall, as far as possible, be taken in such a way as to permit the resumption of the performance of the obligations in question”.

This is where the powers of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government propose the C-19 to allow authorities not only to freeze assets held in Canada, but can seize those assets and sell Russian-owned properties to help Ukraine recover. on a shaky legal ground.

In passing these articles, UN members agreed that countermeasures should “encourage the wrongdoing state to fulfill its international obligations” and be reversible if the target state terminates the illegal conduct.

“Once those revenues, and especially Russian assets, are handed over to, say, the Ukrainian government, they lose. They can not be returned,” said David Kleimann, a researcher and international law adviser and visiting associate with Bruegel. a Brussels based think tank.

“Therefore there is no way to encourage the resumption of fulfillment of international obligations.”

Kleimann said he understands why Western leaders want to move financially against Russia, especially now that it is threatening to block shipments from Ukrainian ports that feed the populations of other countries. But after reviewing the proposed Canadian legislation, he has concerns.

“I believe the legal issue is relatively clear here, that such an action or such procedures would violate international law,” he said.

“This could be a risk that, given the actions, [the Canadian government is]ready to take. “

The value of sanctioned assets is unknown

The C-19 does not specify and ministers have never made it clear who can receive Canada’s revenue. Would the funds be transferred to international trusted organizations carrying out humanitarian or reconstruction work, or would they be handed over directly to the Ukrainian government? And if the latter, what safeguards would Canada apply?

CBC News asked the offices of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, on whose behalf the C-19 stands, and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who is in charge of Canada’s sanctions regime, if the Liberal government sought or received instructions if it complies with international law.

The only answer that specifically addressed the CBC question was provided in the background: all bills go through “strict legal analysis” before being introduced.

In a series of increasing pressure tactics this spring, Jolyan announcedsanctions against more than 1,200 individuals and entities. But adding more and more names to Canada’s list does not necessarily mean a significant amount of Russian assets are frozen here.

The potential value of real estate financial assets in Canada subject to these sanctions is unknown, so it is unclear how valuable they may be for Ukraine’s recovery. It is also difficult to assess whether these new powers have a significant obstacle for Russia, or merely symbolic.

This war marked its 100th anniversary last week.

Canada is coordinating with allies like the United States and the European Union to prevent Russians from moving their assets to evade sanctions in various Western jurisdictions.

The Associated Press reported that during a meeting of G7 finance ministers last month in Germany, Freeland proposed allowing wealthy Russian oligarchs to buy their way out of sanctions and use their money to rebuild Ukraine. However, it is unclear how this interacts with local powers, proposing free of charge in the draft budget.

We go back to the law of the jungle and that makes Western assets very vulnerable – David Kleimann, Adviser on International Law

Joly told reporters last Tuesday that the C-19 measures were “a very important initiative to make sure we can help the victims of the war and also take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

“The US is now following suit,” she said. “The EU is very interested. That is why we are bringing solutions to the table.”

In fact, there is debate in the US and the EU whether the seizure and redistribution of Russian assets is a sound move.

Dangerous precedent?

The US House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill that encourages the Biden administration to liquidate the properties of Russian oligarchs and sanctioned companies and give Ukraine revenue.

The administration, however, is faltering in a proposal to seize US central bank’s US assets, with the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is said to be quiet about the idea amid suggestions that violate U.S. law and could undermine America a safe haven for other countries to invest.

Kleimann, international law adviser, said Europeans are also reluctant.

Ordinary international laws like these UN articles are “rather unenforceable,” he said.

“Even if they remain unenforceable, we have a problem here that future foreign governments may see this as a precedent and say ‘we can do the same’ when, say, the Government of Canada is in “a military conflict is either supporting one side or the other,” Kleimann said.

“We go back to the law of the jungle and that makes Western assets very vulnerable to seizing, confiscating and using that revenue for other purposes. And that’s not necessarily something Western countries would want to see, I imagine.”

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, showed little respect for international law when it attacked Ukraine. But that does not free other countries from Russia’s sanctions rules.

Canadian officials often and proudly promote their diplomatic efforts to uphold the “rule-based international order.”

Even if it helps honest Ukraine, the Trudeau government risks looking hypocritical as it now passes a domestic law that allows its officials to violate international law.

Kleimann said he finds it “relatively strange” that there has been no more debate in Canada. But he said this was “a political decision made for politicians and not for lawyers”.

The opposition is focused on other measures

When the C-19 was introduced and the government revealed that it was seeking these powers of sanctions, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh agreed that Canada should do more to help Ukraine, especially on the humanitarian front, and therefore backed the powers that be to distributed Russian sanctioned assets.

C-19 is long and includes a wide range of measures, not all of which are under the jurisdiction of the Minister of Finance. CBC News asked Christopher Martin-Chan, a spokesman for the official opposition group, to clarify whether the Conservatives, who are unlikely to vote in favor of the budget bill for many reasons, oppose Freeland and Joly’s approach to asset seizure and redistribution. ruse.

He said “in principle” conservatives were acceptable. But MPs on the committee were preoccupied with the impacts of the proposed luxury tax on cars, boats and planes. (Liberals and NDPMP failed attempts to ban this tax.)

The committee reported again with a long list of amendmentsbut none of them removes or clarifies the powers of the news.

The Commons debate continues Monday at C-19 in the report phase, with the young Liberals and Democrats expected to collaborate and pass it over the next week or two. Senators may challenge these measures after the C-19 clears the House, but the budget bill is expected to become law before Parliament’s summer recess.