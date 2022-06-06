Recent news on Russia and the war in Ukraine





Fierce fighting continues around Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, UK says Smoke and dirt rise in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the eastern region of Ukraine, Donbas, on June 2, 2022. Aris Messinis | AFP | Getty Images Fierce fighting continues around the disputed city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update. In addition, Russian forces continue to push towards Sloviansk as part of their effort to encircle Ukrainian forces, the ministry said. According to the ministry, Russian forces are also likely to have relocated numerous air defense vehicles to Snake Island west of the Black Sea in order to provide protection for its ships operating in the area. This follows the loss of the main ship Moscow in April. “Russia’s activity on the island of snakes contributes to its blockade of the Ukrainian coast and hinders the resumption of maritime trade, including Ukrainian grain exports,” the UK said. Holly Ellyatt

Zelenskyy visits the front lines despite heavy fighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front line areas where his country’s troops are fighting against Russian occupying forces. Sky News reported on Monday. Zelenskyy went to Lysychansk and Soledar in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is using indiscriminate missile and artillery attacks against large areas. The cities are respectively in Luhansk and Donetsk. The Ukrainian president previously visited Zaporizhia, Sky said. That town is on the Dnipro River, near the southern front opposite Russian troops. The video circulating on Twitter claimed to show Zelenskyy visiting positions near Lysychansk, where he distributed praise to Ukrainian soldiers. CNBC was unable to confirm the authenticity of that video. Ted Kemp

The UK will supply Ukraine with multi-missile missile systems A M270 MLRS heavy missile on May 23, 2022. Britain is sending Ukraine multi-launcher missile systems that can hit targets up to 50 miles away, in a coordinated response to the U.S. to the Russian occupation, Reuters reported. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News Getty Images Britain is sending Ukraine multi-missile missile systems that can hit targets up to 50 miles away, in a coordinated response to the US invasion of Russia, Reuters reported. “These highly capable multi-missile missile systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better defend themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s forces have indiscriminately used to flatten cities, “said Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. a statement, according to Reuters. The US also said last week that it was supplying Ukraine with high-mobility missile systems. Missiles from HIMARS can travel more than 43 milesaccording to the US military. The UK said Ukrainian forces would be trained on how to use the new systems in Britain, according to Reuters. Chelsea Ong

About 800 people are hiding in bomb shelters under a chemical plant in Severodonetsk, says the regional governor People from Severodonetsk are seen in a van that will take them to Kramatorsk. Severodonetsk, the largest Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk province, has been hit by intense artillery and rocket attacks by the Russian military. Rick Mave | Light rocket Getty Images About 800 people are hiding in several bomb shelters located below the Nitrogen chemical plant in Severodonetsk, the head of the Luhansk region military administration told CNN. “There are locals out there who have been asked to leave the city,” Serhiy Haidai told the newspaper. “But they refused. “There are children there, but not many of them.” NBC News could not immediately verify the allegations. Ukrainian regional officials later said Russian forces fired on the Nitrogen plant and hit an administrative building and a warehouse where methanol was stored, CNN reported. Severodonetsk is now divided between Russian and Ukrainian control, Haidai said, according to a NBC News translation. Jessica Bursztynsky

Several explosions hit the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the mayor said Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after rocket attacks on infrastructure, the city mayor said, according to a translation by NBC News. Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said one person was taken to hospital and that services were already working in the affected areas. The mayor of another town in the region, Brovary, also urged residents to stay calm and in safe places following reports of enemy fire in the area. CNBC was unable to confirm the report. Military developments on the ground remain difficult to confirm in a rapidly changing situation. Christine Wang

Putin warns West against sending longer-range missiles, will strike harder Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the First Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, via video link from Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2022. Mikhail Metzel Sputnik Reuters Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a wide-ranging warning to the West that his military would hit new targets if the US began supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, the TASS news agency reported. Putin said in an interview broadcast on Russia-1 television channel that if those weapons are supplied: “We will draw the appropriate conclusions and take our means of attack, which, to hit objects we have not hit. “We have enough now.” Putin gave no details on which targets he would try to hit. Ukrainian officials have been urging the West for weeks to send advanced long-range missile systems to help them in the war. Officials in Washington have had to weigh the benefits of sending weapons at the risk of provoking Putin to commit further atrocities. President Joe Biden said in a Op-ed in the New York Times last Thursday the US would provide Ukraine with more advanced missile systems and ammunition. Jessica Bursztynsky

