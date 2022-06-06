The African-American International Museum sets the opening date

Charleston, SC After over 20 years of planning, the International African-American Museum (IAAM) has announced that the museum will welcome visitors for the opening weekend of January 21, 2023. Built on the site of the former Gadsdens Wharf, one of the most productive slave trade nations ports The International African-American Museum will create an opportunity for visitors to engage with authentic and lesser-known history through transformative stories, compelling artifacts and exhibits, and its unique country power. The museum’s mission is to honor the untold history of African-American travel to one of America’s holiest sites, and the long-awaited institution is poised to take this next step in fulfilling that promise.

The museum includes about 150,000 square meters of exhibition, teaching and interpretation space. Nine exhibition galleries range in theme from the presentation of African-American descent and diaspora ties to the discovery of centuries of African-American economic, creative, and social contributions to American history, to an unblemished look at slavery and the war of slavery. peoples enslaved to human dignity. Located on the edge of Charleston Harbor with a clear view of the Atlantic Ocean, the museum’s distinctive design includes the African Ancestors Memorial Garden. The stunning gardens within a garden design that includes art installations, live plantings and an infinity reflection pool were conceived by landscape architect Walter Hood, a MacArthur Foundation Foundation 2019 Genius Grant winner.

I am proud to have worked with our extraordinary team to bring this museum to its opening day. This museum will be a space to be seen with bold curiosity and authentic engagement with the history of our nations with African-American history, says Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African-American Museum. Devoted reckoning with history is a necessary stop on the path to healing and reconciliation. Charleston is a port city, a global city, a historic city and there is no better place for our museum to administer these stories that have such national and international significance and impact.

The museum, recently designated by the Smithsonian Magazine as one of the museum’s most anticipated openings, was first publicly announced by former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Jr., during a speech in the city state in 2000. Throughout the decades-long journey to build the Museum, Riley spoke out and committed himself to the need to honor the experiences and contributions that African-Americans brought and continue to bring to the country. Our journey has been long because it took time to secure the optimal place, reflects the former mayor. A place that is called sacred because it is exactly where so many enslaved Africans arrived in our country and many died here. It took time to gather resources, assemble the team, and plan every detail that would enhance the experience of being here. And it took time because we have been committed to perfection.

Honoring the site is essential to the history of museums. The iconic museum silhouette, designed by world-renowned architect Henry Cobb, is created by eighteen 13-foot pillars that elevate the structure above the garden’s exterior space, extending up to the pier walk. A 245-foot steel belt, engraved with the names of the regions from which the enslaved people were brought, is being installed below the museum on the site of the original Gadsdens Wharf edge. As visitors cross this border, they will find themselves in the center of the reflection pool of the Tide Tribute Museum, while watching the boats and cargo ships still traveling through the harbor waterways today.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a Harvard professor and historian who was an early contributor to shaping his history from museums, notes that 48.1% of all African slaves who came to the United States entered the country through Charleston . So for blacks, black culture, the African experience, the African-American experience, slavery however you want to share it, that’s zero point. I think it is very important for a big city in the south to be home to a big museum that celebrates the achievements, history and culture of people of African descent. Gates, who is also known for his popular series on descent,Finding your rootshelped shape museum concepts for its Center for Family History genealogy research library.

The International Center for African-American Museums of Family History, one of the best-in-class genealogical libraries linked to the world’s largest genealogical databases, is developing expertise in the search for African-American descent. The first chairman of the museum board, United States Congressman James E. Clyburn, a longtime advocate of the museum, praises the inclusion of a genealogical center, art installations and galleries that span centuries of African-American history and contributions. . The former history teacher notes that the museum is a place to honor and celebrate African-Americans as a whole and that it is much more than just a place to simply confess slavery.

The grand opening of the African-American International Museum is the culmination of over 20 years of hard work and I am delighted to see it finally realized, said Congressman Clyburn. I have always said that this museum should tell more than just the history of slavery and pay homage to the countless descendants of slavery who, in spite of their circumstances, rose to the top and helped bring us closer to fulfilling the promise of this land for one more. perfect union. I am confident that this museum will help educate its visitors about America’s dark past and inspire future generations through stories of perseverance.

In the years leading up to its opening, the museum has organized a range of programs and established partnerships at home and abroad. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recent museum programs have been virtual, creating ready-made paths for intercontinental partnerships and programming.

There are many community leaders and key actors who continue to support the museum’s final steps toward the long-awaited opening of museums in January, including Wilbur E. Johnson, managing partner of Clement Rivers, LLP, and chairman of the museum board. For all those involved in this project, this is an exciting and fun time. The opening of the museum will represent a tangible expression of the commitment to fulfill this important and sacred mission of the institutions, Johnson says.

In the months leading up to the grand opening, the International African-American Museum (IAAM) will publish more details about the opening celebrations, including speakers and various events. Community members and prospective visitors around the globe are encouraged to become statute members by visitingwww.iaamuseum.org/members.