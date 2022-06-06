Confidence vote: Even if Boris Johnson survives, his prime minister is far from certain







London

CNN

–

Boris Johnson will face the darkest moment of his post as prime minister on Monday evening, after it was finally announced after days of speculation that enough letters had been submitted by his Conservative Party lawmakers to hold a vote of confidence in his leadership. The letters come months after Johnson was hit by the so-called Partygate scandal and after he was greeted in public during Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Despite the apparent stress of facing a vote that could eventually end his time in office, Johnson will be relieved somewhat for more than one reason. First, the rebels who had secretly conspired to get rid of him were finally forced to show their hand. In order for him to lose the vote, 180 50% plus one of Johnsons Conservative MPs must vote against him. This is a high order. Any MP currently considered to be on the government’s payroll is expected to support the government’s position, and it is undoubtedly the Johnsons’s’s position for him to remain in power. There are thought to be around 180 deputies on the government’s payroll, including ministers, private parliamentary secretaries and party vice-presidents, although due to the obscure ranking of people serving in non-public jobs, it is difficult to get an exact number. Second, this is much earlier than many expected the vote to take place. The Conservatives are battling two more key elections later this month, and as unpopular as Johnson may be, using party resources to find a replacement instead of campaigning in those countries is clearly far from ideal. Third, none of his rivals are ready. There is no clear single candidate created with political or financial backers to make the transition as smooth as possible. This would make any leadership race a total mess, as the party is divided along ideological lines in numerous political areas, including Brexit and economic policy. For all these reasons, Johnson is likely to survive the vote. However, this does not mean that his nightmare is over. Capturing power by cowards perceived by his MPs will not reverse Johnsons’s appalling public approval ratings. It will make him a sitting duck for attacks from all sides of the political divide. It is unlikely that the rebels in his party will suddenly shut their mouths. Conventionally, winning a vote of confidence as a conservative leader means that you are immune to another vote for 12 months. However, it is possible that these rules will be rewritten by the Conservative Party. If the party appears to be moving in that direction, then Johnson could call early elections to strengthen his support among MPs. It would be a drastic and dangerous move, but it could be his only card to play.

