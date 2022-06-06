Finsen Tech connects with Sanollo market opportunities specialist to open international doors for its UVC disinfection products





Global companies Finsen TechWorld-renowned pioneers in UVC innovation to control the spread of infectious pathogens, has entered into an alliance with the successful UK-based market opportunity specialist Sanollo. The deal, which has once again demonstrated the effectiveness of Sanollo’s unique business model, has created a whole new portfolio of networks of distributors agreed for Finsen Tech in South Africa, Norway, Switzerland, Croatia and Spain. Finsen Tech specializes in the design and manufacture of life-saving UVC disinfection products and services, which can be used effectively in healthcare, hospitality and other sectors. Founded seven years ago, the company operates on the premise that UVC light is a well-known surface, object and air disinfectant, and interest in Finsen Tech products has peaked in line with the growing awareness of Health Care Associated Infections (HAI). ), Whose UVC technology has been shown to destroy. Finsen Technologies has an exciting product line and a great team and, when confronted with potential customers, conversion to sales quickly follows. However, major international fairs are crowded and competitive events and the expertise, market knowledge and contacts Sanollo brought to the table were invaluable in putting us face to face with decision makers and signatories. Finding new partners and distributors can be time consuming and costly, and contracting our international business development to Sanollo significantly eased the pressure on staff and brought the positive results we sought. Bill Passmore, CEO of Finsen Tech Group In choosing the partnership with Sanollo, Finsen Tech effectively contracted its international sales and market development capability. For less than the cost of a single asset from domestic sales, Sanollo submitted ten market entry reports, five signed distributors who purchased equity equipment, and three times sales-to-investment returns – all within the first year. Also, as Sanollo is a UK based consultant, Finsen Tech was able to repay part of its investment in Sanollo through DIT Internationalization Fund which was created to help eligible SMEs expand their presence in the international market by offering compatible financing from 40% to 50% of projects up to ,000 9,000. Engagement with Finsen Tech, he said Director Sanollo James Hardieshowed that the return on investment offered by the Sanollo model of expert guidance and advocacy significantly exceeded the cost to clients of hiring their own international business development specialists. The return on investment (RoI) from the use of Sanollo’s experience, knowledge and business analysis processes is around 300%, compared to payroll and other employment costs that are more than three times higher to achieve the same sales results. By engaging with Sanollo in this project, Finsen Tech acquired a team of three experienced medical sales specialists. Finsen Tech was able to scale business development quickly and efficiently using Sanollo’s resources. Through understanding Finsen Tech’s market, product, and growth goals, Sanollo was able to work with Finsen Tech to create the ideal distributor profile, engage directly with target partners, and motivate them to offer sales in proactively. Our mission has always been to help the best medical technology enter new markets and our knowledge reports, market strategy, evidence and distributor management allow each company to build its own international business. James Hardie, director of Sanollo Sanollo has built its brand on the knowledge that selling a product to a range of distributors can take time and be sensitive to cultural nuances in various international markets. It has managed distribution partners in even the most challenging environments, such as India, Iraq and Nigeria, and has continued to offer success in a range of products, from software to consumer materials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220606/Finsen-Tech-ties-up-with-market-opportunity-specialist-Sanollo-to-open-international-doors-for-its-UVC-disinfection-products.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos