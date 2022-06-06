CPHI China opens up to international partnership as China rises in the CPHI Index

CPHI China ‘s Expected Buyer Program is strengthening new partnership in China

SHANGHAI, June 6, 2022 / PRNewswire / –CPHI & P-MEC Chinalaunches its international online partnership platform as the country’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries report strong underlying conditions and see growth in all CPHI Pharmaceutical Index categories[1] an annual result of the strength of the pharmaceutical industry of each country with the overall growth result of 7.2%, the largest increase of each country.

ofbi-monthly digital partnership platform takes on added importance with the postponement of the personal exhibition until December (20th-22nd) 2022. China CPHI & P-MEC online event opened on April 21rr and will continue until June 30thth 2022 and was created to empower international companies by helping them default on new partners and start discussions earlier.

“There is a great interest in partnership China, as discovery and production continue to grow and, of course, it remains the largest producer of pharmaceutical ingredients, so in the absence of an event we personally knew we had to offer alternatives. In fact, to help our international participants meet the right contacts, we also offer an Expected Buyer Program, where our teams summarize and select the best partners for each international buyer need. “High quality partners are in great demand and we wanted to simplify the process of growing new contacts.” commented Laura Murina, Brand Manager at CPHI & P-MEC China.

China recorded the largest earnings from year to year in the CPHI Pharma Index[2] for ‘solid-dose production innovations’, ‘bioprocessing quality’ and ‘API production’ increasing by 9.5%, 11% and 7.4% respectively, and international companies need to anticipate the need to find much more partners early as demand increases. A further stimulating competition for the best production partners is the increase in the number of biotechnologies in the country and the MAH (Marketing Authorization Holder) program.

of Virtual Expo Connect was created to help companies from around the world meet over 2500 potential suppliers and partners. The platform is flexible and allows registered users to either research the suppliers themselves or apply for it. Program of expected buyers. Virtual one-on-one meetings for expected buyers can be held once the appointments are confirmed until the platform closes on 30th June, with online links available now. The program is supported by a multilingual team trained in customer service and is specifically designed to help international audiences meet and match local and regional suppliers. CPHI & P-MEC China is encouraging all international participants to use its prospective buyer program.

In fact, the program is an important driver of new resources in the country and is used by many international companies: not only to meet partners right away, but also, as a pre-selection tool to explore a wider range of partners before a more detailed. meetings later in the year.

Moreover, the international audience will be able to gain the latest knowledge and trends from everyone China via Online content program with webinars on request, including sessions on ‘Access to the Biotechnology Market / Medtech China-EU’ and ‘General Drug Applications’. or weekly pharmaceutical news podcastin collaboration with PharmaVibe, will also be available to attendees throughout the online event.

International participants can now register for CPhI & P-MEC China 2022 Virtual Expo Connect here.

Murina stressed the continued strength of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry by adding: “of China the pharmaceutical market continues to show great diversity and growth in the short and medium term, with manufacturers continuing to innovate new processes and products. Therefore, the demand for partners is highly competitive and we would encourage anyone looking to work China to participate in the online event and ensure that they further advance the building of their local networks. “

