The new vehicle shows the path of air pollution





This story has been adapted from a publication by the Environmental Protection Fund. The original can be found here. On June 13, 2022 the Environmental Protection Fund was unveiled Air Tracker, a first-of-its-kind web-based tool that allows users to describe potential air pollution pathways. Executed in real-time, scientific models based on air pollution and weather data and developed in partnership with the University of Utah and the CREATE Lab at Carnegie Mellon University, Air Tracker helps users learn more about the air that absorb, including pollution concentrations and its potential sources. Professor U John Lin, of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, adapted the atmospheric model of his research team (the Stochastic Time-Inverted Lagrangian Transport, or STILT) model to function as part of the Air Tracker. “Air Tracker is designed to track our potential source regions for pollution,” says Lin. “Users can use Air Tracker to investigate emission sources with a research scale atmospheric model at their fingertips.” Air quality monitors can tell us how polluted our air is, but they are not equipped to tell us what is causing the pollution, says Tammy Thompson, a senior air quality scientist and tool maker. With Air Tracker, they were able to see potential sources of pollution points, which is especially useful in cities where a variety of emitters contribute to overall air quality. Users can click anywhere on maps of Houston, Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh to create a source area, which indicates the most likely origin of the air they receive at any given time. They can also click on the locations of individual air quality sensors to show fine particles in real-time and historical (PM) 2.5 ) pollution readings, wind speed and direction. Relying on STILT, Air Tracker incorporates a range of weather forecasting models to show how particles move through the atmosphere, allowing the vehicle to map the probability of a pollution path. Air Tracker goes beyond the usual source identification models, which are not able to capture small-scale air pollution variability to identify pollution sources at the city block level. PHOTO LOANS: Air Tracker Download the image in full resolution In Houston, for example, where lack of zoning has allowed industrial resources to operate near communities with homes, schools, churches and hospitals, Air Tracker uses real-time and historical data to show how different resources contribute to the quality of poor air on various dates and times. Breathing polluted air is bad for our health and these health effects are not evenly distributed, said Sarah Vogel, Senior Vice President of EDF, Healthy Communities. The poorest and most disadvantaged groups suffer disproportionately from greater exposure and health impacts from air pollution. We hope that community leaders and individuals will use this pollution data to hold polluters accountable and to advocate for a change in clean air policy. In addition to learning more about sources that may affect the air they breathe, Air Tracker users can also use real-time source area identification to help speed up speed and help detect and control emissions that come from accidents and unusual events. Through its Share feature, users can take pictures of source areas to send to regulators and local officials. Air Tracker is part of the ongoing work of EDFs to better understand local air pollution, its behavior and impacts. Air Tracker can be adapted to include additional pollutants and used in other cities around the world, including those that may not yet have extensive, hyper-local air quality monitoring programs. Learn more about Air Tracker, Global Clean Air EDFs efforts, and project partners here.

One of the leading international non-profit organizations in the world,Environmental Protection Fundcreates transformative solutions to the most serious environmental problems. To do this, EDF connects science, economics, law and innovative private sector partnerships. With more than 3 million members and offices in the United States, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and the European Union, EDF scientists, economists, lawyers, and policy experts are working in 28 countries to put our solutions into action. . Connect with us on Twitter@EnvDefenseFund

