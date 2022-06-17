Biden races against time to unlock Ukraine’s trapped grain

After all now, we just have to cross as much as possible across the border, said a US official, referring to possible storage facilities in Poland and other nearby places.

The Biden administration and European allies have been working for weeks to build it European Union solidarity lanes, a patchwork of special rail and land truck routes outside Ukraine, with the ultimate goal of sending most of the grain to Romania’s seaports so that it can reach fragile countries across Africa and the Middle East, ravaged by food shortages and severe drought. But for now, they are trying to keep it from being stolen by Russian forces or being smashed into makeshift containers inside Ukraine as fighting continues.

Ukrainian officials are warning that the storage problem will only get worse with the summer harvest. As Biden made his comments about the silo plans this week, Ukraine’s Deputy Food Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych was warning members of the European Parliament that his country would be short of 10 to 15 million tonnes of grain by October.

That is why we have an urgent need to set up temporary grain warehouses, Dmytrasevych told European lawmakers.

EU Maja Bakran said on Wednesday that the EU is cooperating with international partners with the same opinion, such as the US, UK, Canada [and] Japan, to increase land-based exports. They have welcomed the lanes of solidarity and are certainly contributing to implementation, she said.

The EU hopes its land plan can help boost exports by several million tonnes a month. Ukrainian officials also said this week that they have been working to create more in-house storage capacity. They are currently exporting only a fraction of the 5 million to 6 million tonnes of grain per month that are usually exported through Ukrainian seaports during the summer wheat harvest, which starts in just a few weeks.

Everyone wants to help, we just do not know how. If we could teleport [of the grain] would help a lot, said an EU official.

There are still major logistical problems to be solved, said a second US ground planning official. The biggest hurdle: Land routes exponentially require more time and money to operate than transporting grain through Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Biden in his words earlier this week noted that the railway meters between Ukraine and Poland do not match, so the grain must be unloaded from railway cars and transferred to the new railway lines at the border. Silos are intended to speed up that tedious process.

The sea route is undoubtedly the most efficient and effective route, but it is also more problematic, because you have to have Russia’s permission, said US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in an interview on Friday, after the beginning of food security meetings at the United Nations. of this week. In a sense, you have to have an agreement with Russia. And what is the cost and price of this?

Vilsack noted the challenges of overland roads with different rail systems, which is why the president suggested at least transferring grain to temporary storage facilities in Poland.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack speaks at a press conference at the White House in Washington, DC | Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

The UN continues to lead talks with Russia on reopening its entry into the Black Sea to transport Ukrainian goods. But US officials are skeptical that the talks will ever reach a solution, given Moscow’s request for easing sanctions in exchange for a partial lifting of the blockade. Vilsack said he discussed the Black Sea efforts during a meeting with UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who is leading the UN negotiations.

I told him that I continue to have some reservations and some concerns if Russia is really approaching these negotiations in good faith, Vilsack said.

Turkish officials have signaled an opening to act as a security guarantee for Ukrainian wheat exports against Russian attacks in the Black Sea, but European officials say Kiev is not currently open to Turkish plans or another alternative involving grain transportation through Belarus, which has fought. on the Russian side at war, as both options are likely to require easing of sanctions. European officials are also looking to try to boost exports through Ukraine’s Danube river ports, but it is expensive and will only be able to move part of the volume.

Vilsack announced this week that the US will also work with Ukraine to rebuild and strengthen Ukraine’s agricultural sector, a key part of the country’s economy. He said increasing transparency over crop production and other data from Ukraine could help reduce foreign countries imposing food export restrictions, as well as market speculation that helped boost commodity and food prices. since the Russian occupation.

Biden said at a virtual meeting of nations at the Grand Economic Forum on Friday that with Russia’s war on rising inflation worldwide, threatening vulnerable countries with major food shortages, we must work together to mitigate the immediate consequences. of this crisis.

Garrett Downs, Hanne Cokelaere and Christopher Miller contributed to this report.