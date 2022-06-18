Putin asserts strong, sovereign Russia against ‘blitzkrieg’ sanctions

The president accuses the West of denying Russia its sovereign rights

The speech reiterates the determination to remove Donbas from Ukraine

Putin says Russia is strong and Western sanctions will be lifted

He says attacks on inhabited areas are crimes against humanity

June 17 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia’s strength and resilience on Friday against a Western world he accused of colonial arrogance and attempts to suppress his country with an economic “blitzkrieg” of sanctions.

Addressing the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a showcase event being held this year with almost no Western participation, he repeatedly turned to the topic of Russian sovereignty in a new global order:

“We are strong people and can face any challenge. Like our ancestors, we will solve every problem, the whole millennial history of our country speaks for itself.”

Putin drew applause when he reaffirmed his determination to continue the “special military operation” in Ukraine that has unleashed a barrage of Western economic sanctions.

He said the main goal was to protect “our” people in the predominantly Russian-speaking Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – an excuse that Kiev and the West reject as an unfounded pretext for a campaign that has already claimed thousands of lives and led to the occupation of parts of Ukraine far beyond the Donbas.

In his 73-minute speech, Putin said Russian soldiers were also fighting to defend “Russia’s rights to ensure development.”

“Against the backdrop of growing dangers for us and threats, Russia’s decision to conduct a special military operation was forced – difficult, of course, but forced and necessary.”

‘NEW WORLD ORDER’

A videotaped speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping praising Sino-Russian cooperation underscored Putin’s claim that an era of American domination is coming to an end.

Putin said the United States considered itself “God’s emissary on Earth” and that Russia was taking its place in a new world order whose rules would be established by “strong and sovereign states.”

He called the campaign in Ukraine the action of a “sovereign country that has the right to protect its security” and accused the West of “active military appropriation of Ukrainian territory”.

Participants gather near a screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2022. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov

But he seemed to acknowledge the degree of destruction that was taking place as he liberated Russian forces.

In a two-hour question-and-answer session after his speech, he evoked Stalingrad, the Soviet city razed to the brink of bad urban warfare in World War II, now renamed Volgograd.

“We must not turn those cities and towns we liberate into a view of Stalingrad,” he said. “This is a natural thing that our military thinks about when organizing hostilities.”

Putin also said that attacks against inhabited areas were crimes against humanity.

Ukraine says Russian forces are responsible for thousands of civilian deaths, the disappearance of cities like Mariupol and the displacement of a third of its population in peacetime.

Russia denies having attacked civilian targets and says allegations of war crimes are based on Ukrainian and Western fabrications.

SILM CYBERNETICS

Shortly before Putin began speaking, the Kremlin said a “denial of service” cyber attack had disabled the Forum’s accreditation and admission systems, forcing it to delay its planned launch by an hour.

Putin dismissed suggestions that Russia was responsible for rising global food prices, saying the failure to export five or six tonnes of Ukrainian wheat and six or seven tonnes of corn “does not change the weather.”

He said Russia was ready to guarantee the transit of ships exporting Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, but that Ukraine had five or six alternative routes – through Belarus, Poland or Romania.

Ukraine has used much more difficult road, rail and river routes in an attempt to overcome the closure, particularly of Odessa, its main deep-sea port, where it fears a Russian attack.

But their capacity is at best a third of the more than 6 million tonnes a month of grain and oilseeds sent from Odessa in the past.

Reporting by Reuters; edited by Philippa Fletcher

