Emma Raducanu: British No. 1 is not among the wild cards at Rothesay International Eastbourne | Tennis News





The No. 1 Briton saw her preparations for Wimbledon hit last week when she suffered an injury to her side in Nottingham; Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 of Wimbledon at the Open Era last year.







Emma Raducanu suffered a thigh injury in Nottingham last week Emma Raducanu is not among the wild papers for Rothesay International Eastbourne, which means the British No. 1 can now go to Wimbledon with just seven competitive preparation matches at the bar. The British No. 1 is in a race with time to prepare for Wimbledon after suffering an injury to her squad in Nottingham and was forced to withdraw from the first round match against Viktorija Golubic. Raducanu managed to spend just seven games before being forced to stop, which sparked speculation that she would enter the Devonshire Park event to take some time off the bar before her return to Wimbledon. Raducanu continues to recover from a side injury suffered early in her first-round match at Nottingham last week The US Open champion had until 4pm on Friday to accept a wild card to enter the Eastbourne tournament, which starts on June 20, but the 19-year-old has decided not to do so. Instead, she may choose to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week, but, assuming she is in shape, she will go to her home Grand Slam with a lot of preparation limited to the grass field. Ryan Peniston and Katie Boulter have been rewarded for their strong performances this week in Queen’s and Birmingham, respectively, with wild papers alongside Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke. Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were the British automatic entrants, while the highlight of the week will be the returning Serena Williams, who is playing doubles with Ons Jabeur. Raducanu suffered the injury in Nottingham, which was the latest in a string of fitness concerns for the world number 11, who has struggled to adjust to life in the WTA tournament since her stunning Grand Slam victory in September. It was at Wimbledon last year where Raducanu took the stage with victories over Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea to become the youngest British women to reach the final 16 of the Open Era tournament. She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 at last year’s US Open. After her feats in London, the teenager managed to produce one of the biggest hits in sports history with success at the US Open after initially passing the qualifiers. Raducanu has not had such a big impact at the Grand Slams this year with appearances in the second round at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, but expectations were high before her return to Wimbledon. Remember to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available for download now at – iPhone and iPad AND Android

