Beijing, June 17, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Huaneng Power International, Inc. (“HPI”, or “Company”) (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) announced today that the Company has announced the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 17, 2022 (Eastern Time in the US) that it will apply for the voluntary removal of its US Depository Shares (“ADS”) from the NYSE and the deregistration of these ADS and overseas listed shares, par value 1.00 RMB per share (“Shares H”), under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company’s Board of Directors approved the removal from the list of its ADSs by the NYSE and the deregistration of these ADSs and H Shares under the Exchange Act due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of ADSs. its related to worldwide trading. the volume of its shares H, and the significant administrative burden and costs of maintaining an ADS listing on the NYSE, registering ADSs and H shares based with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ) and in accordance with the periodic reporting and relevant obligations of the Exchange Act.

As such, the Company intends to submit Form 25 to the SEC in or around June 27, 2022 to remove its NYSE advertising list. The removal of ADS from the NYSE is expected to take effect ten days later. The last trading day of ADSs on the NYSE will be on or around July 7, 2022. From and after that, the Company will no longer list its ads on the NYSE.

Once the removal from the list has become effective and the Company has met the deregistration criteria, the Company intends to submit a Form 15F to the SEC in or around July 7, 2022 to deregister the basic shares H according to the Exchange Act. Subsequently, all reporting obligations of the Company under the Exchange Act will be suspended unless Form 15F is subsequently withdrawn or rejected. Deregistration with the SEC and termination of the Company’s reporting obligations under the Exchange Act are expected to take effect 90 days after the submission of Form 15F to the SEC. Once Form 15F has been filed, the Company will publish the information required under Rule 12g3-2 (b) of the Exchange Act on its website, https://www.hpi.com.cn/sites/english/announcementH/publish.aspx. The Company will also continue to comply with its financial reporting and other obligations as an issuer listed under the Rules governing Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the “Listing Rules”).

The Company intends to terminate its ADS program upon removal of its ADS from the NYSE and deregistration of the underlying H Shares in a timely manner in accordance with the Deposit Agreement.

The Company reserves the right in all respects to delay or withdraw the aforementioned files prior to their entry into force and will issue any further notice if required by the Listing Rules or other applicable laws.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of of China the largest listed power generators with controlled generating capacity of 121,118 MW and capital-based generating capacity of 108,588 MW. The Company ‘s power plants are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The company also has a wholly owned energy company Singaporeand an energy company invested in Pakistan.

This press release may contain, in addition to historical information, “remote statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the 1995 US Securities Reform Act and section 27A of the Securities Act. with U.S. Securities of 1933 and section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These remote statements are based on the Company’s current assumptions, expectations, and predictions of future events. The company uses words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “shoot”, “evaluate”, “wait”, “project” and similar expressions to identify future statements, although not all remote statements contain these words . These future statements are necessarily estimates that reflect the judgment of the Company’s senior management and include significant, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the Company’s current performance, financial condition or results of operations. be materially different from those suggested. from far-sighted statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no liability and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

