Tutors International launches a personalized global search for a world-class educator for a private tutoring position in Geneva, Switzerland

International Tutors is a prestigious private tutorial company who specializes in adapting the perfect teacher to the families of their clients. They conduct a global custom search for every customer request to ensure they find not just a world class teacher but one that fits the specific attitudes, values, ideas, and needs of that family and child (ren).



Tutors International announces its latest job vacancy for a tutor: a full-time private tutoring role based in Geneva, Switzerland.



Tutors International has just started the custom recruitment process for their latest tutoring work (ref.GEN 0622). They are looking for a skilled and experienced educator to start working with a 17-year-old girl as soon as possible. This role of full-time home schooling involves preparing the young lady for a livestock diploma course Netherlands. Based primarily on Geneva, the work will also include periods of international travel. Will suit an active, inspiring and knowledgeable teacher with interest in a range of subjects.

STUDENT

A talented rider, the student (17) has been riding since the age of 3 and currently trains daily with a former Olympic rider dressing in her stables in Geneva. She is passionate about horses and aspires to be on the French national dress team for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The young woman was once a first grader while attending prestigious schools in Geneva. Unfortunately, three years ago she was the victim of a severe harassment campaign. Lack of support from the school created unnecessary anxiety and this has led her to recently be diagnosed with PoTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome). Together with teachers who refused to show their face during COVID, it turned out that the student essentially missed the last two years of her schooling, including most of the GCSE course.

Intelligent, articulate, and with clear intentions, she intends to attend university to study animal husbandry and then start a business helping her cavalry comrades. She is fluent in French and English, and while her favorite subjects include History and Geography, she is also interested in science.

She admits that she is somewhat disorganized, but is fully aware of the work that needs to be done and is willing to fully apply to achieve her goals.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The initial and key priority will be to choose the most effective course of study for the young girl to achieve her goal of applying for a degree program in animal husbandry from September 2023. This is likely to be achieved through a combination of US and UK qualifications according to its strengths. In addition to her high school work in the US, she can also study for some A levels which could potentially replace any AP course requirements. Level of French would be a good option as she already speaks fluent. It will be essential for the Tutor to ensure that she meets the necessary entry requirements for her preferred courses, whatever they may be. Universities require Chemistry to a level A standard, but may accept AP as an alternative.

The role requires someone to not only be able to support the student academically, but is also able to rebuild her self-confidence and ability by leading her towards successfully completing the necessary qualifications. She will need patience and encouragement to help develop her resilience, as well as a guiding hand to keep her on track and help improve her academic and fitness performance and make decisions. best for lifestyle.

This position requires an energetic, enthusiastic and interesting teacher, who has work experience in multiple curricula. The tutor will be asked to teach and supervise assignments, providing guidance and assistance where needed, ensuring that the student continues to develop exemplary study skills and techniques. The teacher should provide tricks and tips for effective study methods, as well as review strategies and stress management exercises that can help her in her future academic, professional, and sports life.

The tutor will also oversee the student’s training and fitness regimen. Someone active who can lead by example in terms of exercise and nutrition, and not just manage, but demonstrate a healthy lifestyle, will be essential.

The tutor will need to be very organized and an excellent record holder. He or she should be eloquent, knowledgeable and able to inspire with their enthusiasm for any given topic. The tutor should be an extraordinary role model: diplomatic, polite and always friendly.

The right tutor for this role will have a very positive attitude and will embrace the travel opportunities that this position offers.

HOURS, HOLIDAYS, ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The tutor will be expected to spend an average of 35 hours of weekly contact time with the student, with additional preparation. This will need to be planned around her riding and training engagements.

The tutor is entitled to at least nine weeks of paid leave per year.

The tutor will be provided with furnished accommodation near the family homes. It may be that the classroom is part of the Tutor accommodation.

In addition to using the Tutor’s personal telephone, the Client will cover all invoices related to accommodation and travel.

A car will be available for reasonable local use of the Tutor, or the Tutor will be able to access the family driver when accompanying the student to activities. However, it would be more helpful if the Tutor had his own car.

DIFFERENT

The tutor should be fit and healthy, not a smoker.

The tutor is expected to have a maximum of 9 weeks off after the May / June exam session during the summer holidays, unless circumstances deserve summer work to fill a gap that could not have been filled earlier.

The successful candidate will be able to offer more than the minimum requirements of this position and will need to have grown up in a suitable social background. He or she will be not only an excellent educator, but also a good role model for the learner: educated and polite, with excellent demeanor and personal values.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Getting Started: As soon as possible

Duration: 12 months

Schedule: Approximately 35 hours of contact time per week

Salary: 135,000 GBP

Accommodation: Offered

Cars: Available

Vacation: 9 weeks per year

About Tutors International

Tutors International offers a unparalleled private tutor service that matches the right private home teacher with the right child, so that the student fully achieves his or her personal potential and academic excellence. Offering a private international schooling service for children of all ages at various points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect teacher to realize the specific goals and aspirations of each student.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a privately held company based in Oxford, a city known for academic excellence.

