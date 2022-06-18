Pakistan will stay on the ‘gray list’ of the terrorist financing overseer

ISLAMABAD (AP) An international watchdog said Friday it would keep Pakistan on the so-called gray list of countries that do not take comprehensive measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, but raised hopes that its removal would follow a upcoming visit to Islamabad to determine its progress.

The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to the newly elected Pakistani government, which believes it has largely fulfilled the tasks set by the organization.

Expectations were high in Pakistan that the FATF would announce its removal from the list at Friday’s meeting in Berlin.

Instead, Pleyer said an inspection by the FATF in Pakistan would take place before October and that an official announcement of the country’s departure would follow. He praised Islamabad for implementing the organizations’ action plans, a clear indication that Pakistan is approaching removal from the blacklist.

Pakistan is not being removed from the gray list today. The country will be removed from the list if it successfully passes the site visit, he said.

Pakistan’s continued political commitment to combat terrorist financing and money laundering has led to significant progress, the FATF said in a statement, adding that Pakistan’s necessary political commitment remains in place to support future implementation and improvement. .

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress in the fight against terrorist financing during a four-day meeting this week and acknowledged the completion of its action plans. He said a visit to Pakistan was authorized as a final step towards getting off the gray list.

Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who attended the meeting in Berlin, said she was confident the process of removing the Pakistanis from the list would begin later this year as Islamabad had fully fulfilled the tasks set by the FATF in last years.

Also Friday, the FATF removed Malta from its gray list but added Gibraltar. Pleyer urged Gibraltar to take steps in the right direction, including focusing on financial system goalkeepers.

The overseer also expressed concern about the Russian occupation of Ukraine, offering his deepest sympathies to the people of Ukraine and saying he continues to condemn the great loss of life and the unnecessary destruction caused by the ongoing Russian occupation.

Due to the invasion, the organization said on Friday that it had decided to severely limit Moscow’s role and influence within the FATF, which Russia joined in 2003. It was not immediately clear what that step involved.

The Paris-based group added Pakistan in 2018 to the gray list, which consists of countries at high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, but which have formally pledged to work with the working group to make changes.

At the time, the South Asian country avoided blacklisting organizations of countries that do not take appropriate measures to stop money laundering and terrorist financing, but are also not committed to working with the FATF. The designation severely limits a country’s international borrowing capabilities.

The then Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, had hoped that Pakistan would be removed from the list while he was in office and often stressed his administration’s efforts towards that goal. He was ousted in April, in a no-confidence vote in Parliament that he claimed was a US plot. Both Washington’s successor and Khans, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have denied the allegations.

Hammad Azhar, a leader of Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed in a Twitter post later Friday that removing the Pakistanis from the list was now just a formality and praised the Khans government for that.

The head of the powerful Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Friday’s development was a major achievement, adding that the military has dedicated a special group to ensure the implementation of FATF tasks.

However, being on the gray list of Paris-based international observers can scare investors and creditors, hurting exports, production and consumption. It can also make global banks wary of doing business with a country.

Pakistan, whose economy has been steadily declining since 2018, has said it continues to arrest suspects involved in terrorist financing to fulfill the tasks set by the supervisor. An independent Pakistan-based institute, Tabadlab, has estimated it has cost the country’s economy $ 38 billion since it was blacklisted.

The FATF consists of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission. Currently, only Iran and North Korea are on the blacklist.