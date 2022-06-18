International
Pakistan will stay on the ‘gray list’ of the terrorist financing overseer
ISLAMABAD (AP) An international watchdog said Friday it would keep Pakistan on the so-called gray list of countries that do not take comprehensive measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, but raised hopes that its removal would follow a upcoming visit to Islamabad to determine its progress.
The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to the newly elected Pakistani government, which believes it has largely fulfilled the tasks set by the organization.
Expectations were high in Pakistan that the FATF would announce its removal from the list at Friday’s meeting in Berlin.
Instead, Pleyer said an inspection by the FATF in Pakistan would take place before October and that an official announcement of the country’s departure would follow. He praised Islamabad for implementing the organizations’ action plans, a clear indication that Pakistan is approaching removal from the blacklist.
Pakistan is not being removed from the gray list today. The country will be removed from the list if it successfully passes the site visit, he said.
Pakistan’s continued political commitment to combat terrorist financing and money laundering has led to significant progress, the FATF said in a statement, adding that Pakistan’s necessary political commitment remains in place to support future implementation and improvement. .
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress in the fight against terrorist financing during a four-day meeting this week and acknowledged the completion of its action plans. He said a visit to Pakistan was authorized as a final step towards getting off the gray list.
Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who attended the meeting in Berlin, said she was confident the process of removing the Pakistanis from the list would begin later this year as Islamabad had fully fulfilled the tasks set by the FATF in last years.
Also Friday, the FATF removed Malta from its gray list but added Gibraltar. Pleyer urged Gibraltar to take steps in the right direction, including focusing on financial system goalkeepers.
The overseer also expressed concern about the Russian occupation of Ukraine, offering his deepest sympathies to the people of Ukraine and saying he continues to condemn the great loss of life and the unnecessary destruction caused by the ongoing Russian occupation.
Due to the invasion, the organization said on Friday that it had decided to severely limit Moscow’s role and influence within the FATF, which Russia joined in 2003. It was not immediately clear what that step involved.
The Paris-based group added Pakistan in 2018 to the gray list, which consists of countries at high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, but which have formally pledged to work with the working group to make changes.
At the time, the South Asian country avoided blacklisting organizations of countries that do not take appropriate measures to stop money laundering and terrorist financing, but are also not committed to working with the FATF. The designation severely limits a country’s international borrowing capabilities.
The then Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, had hoped that Pakistan would be removed from the list while he was in office and often stressed his administration’s efforts towards that goal. He was ousted in April, in a no-confidence vote in Parliament that he claimed was a US plot. Both Washington’s successor and Khans, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have denied the allegations.
Hammad Azhar, a leader of Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf, claimed in a Twitter post later Friday that removing the Pakistanis from the list was now just a formality and praised the Khans government for that.
The head of the powerful Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said Friday’s development was a major achievement, adding that the military has dedicated a special group to ensure the implementation of FATF tasks.
However, being on the gray list of Paris-based international observers can scare investors and creditors, hurting exports, production and consumption. It can also make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
Pakistan, whose economy has been steadily declining since 2018, has said it continues to arrest suspects involved in terrorist financing to fulfill the tasks set by the supervisor. An independent Pakistan-based institute, Tabadlab, has estimated it has cost the country’s economy $ 38 billion since it was blacklisted.
The FATF consists of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission. Currently, only Iran and North Korea are on the blacklist.
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/59e2aa95270ec67d85ef2e0988b6ae16
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- January 6 hearings: how can Trump be held responsible? June 18, 2022
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels his visit to Doncaster hours before the event and travels to Ukraine instead June 18, 2022
- The Stock Exchange records the worst week since the start of the pandemic | WETM June 18, 2022
- Fox M1.2 | Earthquake Center in Alaska June 18, 2022
- Must perform, reform & transform: PM Narendra Modi : The Tribune India June 18, 2022