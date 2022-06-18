USAID brings together global leaders and experts to discuss progress on COVID-19 vaccination | Press release





The following is attributed to spokeswoman Rebecca Chalif: Yesterday, USAID convened a meeting with senior health officials from donor and partner countries, and senior COVID-19 experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Africa CDC, and COVAX to discuss the Global Plan’s Effort Line. Action COVID-19 1 to take shots in the wings. USAID COVID-19 Task Force Executive Director Jeremy Konyndyk chaired the meeting. The meeting opened with remarks on the state of global vaccination efforts against COVID-19 by the Chief Global Coordinator for the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership, Mr. Ted Chaiban. Participants then discussed three key issues related to accelerating broad-based vaccination efforts against COVID-19, maintaining a strong focus on high-priority and at-risk populations: coordinating global supply, assessing global targets and lessons and best practices for accelerating the country. Global Supply Due to the abundant global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, many recipient country health systems are trying to keep up with the rate of dose donation and are eager to avoid allowing doses to expire before they can be administered . Participants noted that countries should try to maximize the volume of doses administered instead of following a standard with zero loss. Participants also reviewed current practices regarding bilateral and multilateral vaccine donations, considered lessons and best practices, and discussed how donor countries could better align their future COVID-19 vaccine donations with projected demand. There was widespread recognition of the importance of COVAX as a multilateral platform for coordinating in-house vaccine donations, and some countries noted the difficulty presented when donors donate bilaterally without coordination through the COVAX mechanism. Assessing global goals Given the evolving global landscape, participants explored how the global community could address the need for intermediate objectives in addition to differentiated objectives for certain subpopulations in a fact-based manner. Participants acknowledged that countries will achieve their vaccination goals in different timeframes, extending until 2023. Participants noted the importance of ensuring that populations at highest risk of hospitalization and mortality, including individuals over 60, , people with compromised immunity, and health care and other front-line workers, have priority. although efforts to achieve broad-based coverage are sustained. Participants also discussed considerations for vaccinating children and adolescents and how to assess prioritization and cost-benefit considerations in countries with large youth populations. Lessons and best practices for accelerating the country Participants noted that accelerating progress towards priority population coverage and broad-based coverage will require a multifaceted approach: integrating COVID-19 vaccination efforts into existing health platforms, supporting national and sub-national campaigns, and vaccination efforts. mobile, and highlighting the tailored campaign and field efforts targeting high-priority populations. Officials from Ghana and the CDC of Africa presented lessons on successful strategies for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination coverage. Participants also presented and discussed successful strategies for generating demand for COVID-19 vaccines among high-priority populations, including individuals over 60, people with compromised immunity, and other health care workers and front-lineers. Looking ahead, participants noted that lessons from the current pandemic will be vital to building permanent capacity to more fully integrate adult vaccination into national immunization platforms. At the end of the forum, participants reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and enhancing the political will to deliver COVID-19 vaccines rapidly and evenly, and to accelerate resources and technical assistance to help all countries accelerate vaccination coverage as much as possible. as soon as possible, with a focus on achieving high priority. population.

