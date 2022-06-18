Title IX Creates Opportunities for International Athletes | Local News

MILANO (AP) For Maria Bulanova, it was a surprise that she could be recruited on the Vanderbilt bowling team all the way to Russia.

Like other international athletes who played college sports in the United States, she made little sense of the IX Title when she was younger. But federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes from abroad to get an American education and possibly a kick in a life and career in the United States.

People were surprised that Vanderbilt was able to recruit me all the way from Russia, Bulanova said. They were like, Oh, wow. Their recruitment is really diverse. Yes, Wow. They saw you from there. “

Bulanova was looking to sail to Europe after finishing her final year of school in Russia. In November 2015, she represented Russia at the World Cup in Las Vegas and played well enough that some American colleges wanted her to visit. She visited five colleges in one week in February 2016 before choosing Vanderbilt.

What really made them stand out is definitely the education. And I was also looking for a good bowling program where I know we would win something, I would be in the race for the national championship. So Vanderbilt had both, and that was perfect, said Bulanova, who graduated in 2020 and is now in her second year competing in tournaments with the Professional Women’s Bowling Association. She is also working on a master’s degree in St. Francis, New York, where she is an assistant coach.

Bulanova helped Vanderbilt win his second national women’s bowling championship in 2018. There were also two other international players: Kristin Quah from Singapore and Emily Rigney from Australia.

Coach John Williamson started the Vanderbilt bowling program in 2004, building a club team and has three national runners-up in addition to two national championships.

From the point of view of Title IX, I like to think it was a success story of his, because I was able to get kids from all over the US, across the globe, who would not have had the opportunity to come to Vanderbilt, or even had thought of going to Vanderbilt. and making them come to campus and so they get a world-class education, Williamson said.

They can compete at a really high level. And they have to do their sport. They get their education. “They get the best of everything.”

Quah was the first of three to play for Vanderbilt after she contacted the university by email while playing for Singapore’s national youth team. Williamson and an assistant went to the World Youth Championships in Hong Kong and saw the Quah bowl along with Bulanova and Rigney. Quahs’s first year at Vanderbilt was 2015. Bulanova and Rigney started the following year.

So basically, just like Kristin who emailed us, expressing her interest, made us talk to her, which then led us to Hong Kong, which then made us find Marian, “Williamson said.

Bulanova and Quah received scholarships through a direct route, but it may be a more expensive process for others.

There are several agencies to assist foreign athletes by putting them in contact with coaches and universities, as well as assisting them during the bureaucratic process once they are admitted.

Deljan Bregasi established such an agency. Originally from Albania, Bregas grew up in Italy before moving to study in Miami and then in New York on football scholarships.

Bregas founded USA College Sport in 2015 in Boston and said he has helped get scholarships for about 300 athletes, paying $ 3,200 for agency services.

The agency initially focused on helping boys in Italy and Albania get football scholarships in the United States before expanding into other sports and female athletes in 2018.

Girls are the ones who can have a lot more opportunities in a sense, because there is Title IX which, thankfully I would add, allows them to play sports on a scholarship, and it is an experience that a girl dealing with sport in Italy unfortunately does not. said Bregasi.

It is also one of our goals at the moment to focus better on female athletes because it is also, you could say, easier because in Italy women soccer is growing while the level in volleyball and athletics is very high, and so it’s worth it. for us to help women. athletes more because they have a good chance of getting a scholarship, seeing that title IX exists, Bregasi said.

Serena Frolli, a 17-year-old medium distance runner from Genoa, Italy, used her time during the pandemic blockade to research the colleges themselves and talk to the coaches before finally deciding to use the services of an American agency.

I have to say that it was quite expensive, but then looking at the scholarship I received, you can say that it reimburses the initial expenses, said Frolli. But then they also help you all the time in university, so I liked that too. And also my mom feels calmer knowing this. She told me, “Let’s do it.”

Frolli is heading to Northwestern in August to study mechanical engineering with a runway scholarship. She knows this will give her more opportunities than if she had stayed in Italy.

She has long dreamed of being both an astronaut and a medal-winning athlete. The benefits of Title IX allow her to pursue her dual aspirations.

“Why should I choose?” said Frolli. “That’s why I’re going to the United States.

Similarly, Aline Krauter and Tze-Han (Heather) Lin left their homeland to play college golf in the US, opportunities which were made possible, in large part, by Title IX.

A brilliant junior player from Stuttgart, Germany, Krauter had no chance of playing collegially in Europe, so she moved to Florida and spent three years at Saddlebrook Prep at Wesley Chapel. She ended up playing four seasons at Stanford, winning the national team championship last month as a senior.

Tze-Han was one of the best youth players in Taiwan when she was recruited by then-Oregon first-year coach Derek Radley. She ended up as the cornerstone of a team that would add two more Taiwanese players and finished second in this year’s national championships.

The NCAA, having the same number of scholarships for men and women, certainly allowed me to play golf and get the full scholarship, said Tze-Han, who finished fifth in the NCAA Individual Championships. I do not think I would have taken it anywhere else in the world.

AP Sports writer John Marshall contributed to this report from Phoenix and Walker reported from Nashville, Tennessee.

For more on the impact of Title IX, read the full AP report: https://apnews.com/hub/title-ix Time limit and videos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdgNI6BZpw0