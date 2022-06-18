bne IntelliNews – Bucharest Stock Exchange indices fall in 2022, while international uncertainty does its damage





Most Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) indices closed the first five months of 2022 in negative territory, as international uncertainty affected the Romanian market. Romania was recovering from the coronary crisis when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Like other markets in the region, the country, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been hit by insecurity following the outbreak of war. According to BVB’s monthly report for May, the main BET index, comprised of the 20 most traded companies listed on BVB, stood at 12,509 points at the end of May, 4.2% below last year’s level. The BET-TR index, which includes dividends from BET companies, closed May at 23,072 points, down 0.2% from the end of 2021. Last year was a record year for BVB, we had 23 companies that came on the stock exchange, while this year we already have 9 new companies listed. We also notice a greater representation of the stock market in the daily lives of Romanians: almost 90,000 people already make stock exchange transactions through an authorized broker, said BVB President Radu Hanga. The Romanian Stock Exchange shows that it has the ability and strength to contribute to Romania’s economic development, consolidating its status as a solid and efficient financing platform for the state and private companies, and representing an intelligent savings alternative through the degree of diversification it offers to investors. Meanwhile, there were more transactions on the stock exchange in May almost 118,000 or 44.6% more year on year but the size of transactions was smaller, with the monthly trading value in the stock segment at 2.5% per year. The average daily value of transactions in the stock segment fell by 11.3%. “Investors present at the Bucharest Stock Exchange have adopted a waiting attitude in a rather complex regional and global context. However, more transactions were made, but with a lower trading value, which indicates that there is a waiting for see a A series of much clearer signals that confirm or not the investment strategy Those with a long investment horizon benefit from the current context, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB. On a more positive note, the number of investors continued to grow, with almost 90,000 Romanian investors trading on the domestic stock exchange in the first quarter. Hanga commented that the stock market profile is still growing, while Tanase said the stock market has become more interesting for local investors. The stock exchange has become a much more attractive platform for Romanian savings, as the offer of companies listed on the BVB has become increasingly diverse. In addition to financial and energy companies, we see a very good representation of listed companies in the field of technology, but also of building materials or agriculture, Tanase said.

