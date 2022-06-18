Pedro Lylyk – NeuroNews International

Pedro Lylyks’s work and achievements in the field of neurosurgical have spanned several decades and range from a significant intracranial stent placement in 1996, to leading the first human study of a new hydrocephalus treatment in 2022 with more than 10,000 brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) are treated in between. Since the mid-1980s, Lylyk has devoted his career to developing and improving therapeutic options in endovascular neurosurgery, as well as training young physicians from around the world. He is also currently the director and CEO of ENERI (Equipo de Neurociruga y Radiologa Intervencionista) and Clnica La Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in addition to several other titles and appointments. Yes, Lylyk gives NeuroNews a window into his career and discusses how the field of neurosurgery has changed at this time.

What first attracted you to medicine and specifically to the field of neurosurgery?

I wanted to be a doctor for as long as I can remember. I knew from the beginning that neuroscience and the brain were so interesting and that there was so much to understand, develop and display. After completing my stay in neurosurgery, I shared with my mentors the concept of treating diseases through the minimally invasive technique of developing therapy at the time!

Who have been your mentors and how have they impacted your career?

My mentors were Ral Carrea, who is a pediatric neurosurgeon, and Charlie Drake, in neurosurgery, Julio Castao, a neurologist, and Fernando Viuela, in interventional neuroradiology. I have tried to combine the best of all these fields in this new specialty. All of them were inspiring and generous teachers, not only in neuroscience but also showed exemplary leadership, ethics and dedication. I have been fortunate to have been able to learn from my friends and colleagues from all over the world, sharing ideas and experiences, sharing specialized seminars, observing, observing cases, researching and attending meetings, symposia , numerous discussions and conferences.

You are known to have placed the first intracranial stent in 1996, can you describe the procedure and how did you achieve this achievement?

I was performing a very difficult case of acute posterior inferior cerebral artery dissection (PICA) and there was no other solution. Thankfully, our team included interventional cardiologists, with whom we discussed the emergency case and decided to give the patient a chance by placing a coronary stent, which the family agreed to. That was in 1996 and the patient is perfect to this day.

How did your scholarship training in North America affect you as a neurosurgeon?

I did my neurosurgery scholarship at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los Angeles, USA. Even to this day, I remember the advice of Charles Drakes, telling me that endovascular neurosurgery would promise a bright future!

In your experience, how do neurosurgical practices and research differ in South America compared to other parts of the world?

Our experience in Latin America is very good. We are trained in Europe and North America and, today, we train many people from a variety of different countries in Latin America. The current state of medical education and the opportunities available in Latin America face major challenges, however, due to lack of resources and the fact that funding and access are quite different depending on the particular health system or country.

Why did you decide to develop a training program for endovascular neurosurgery and interventional radiology at your center and how successful have these programs been?

Since Fernando Viuela, and other young and enthusiastic neuroradiologists, had founded SILAN (Sociedad Iberolatinoamericana de Neurorradiologa Diagnstica y Teraputica), I decided to set up our own center, the International Center for Endovascular Training (ICET). The goal was to receive and teach Ibero-American physicians for a period of at least one year, along with three other universities in Buenos Aires, as physician training in interventional neuroradiology in Latin America was an imperative need. Today, we also accept people from several other countries, including China, India, Japan and countries in Europe. I am very proud and grateful for all of them.

What do you think has been the most important development in the field of neurosurgery during your career?

There were three particularly important moments, in my opinion:

Guglielmi detachable coil (GDC), which was introduced in the 1990s and promoted endovascular treatment of brain aneurysms

After that, intracranial stents, as treatment for intracranial or carotid artery stenosis.

Recently, flow diversionists and intrascular flow circuit breakers have offered a new opportunity for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms

Also, today, we essentially have a better understanding of brain diseases and the best way to care for these patients.

What is the most important unmet need in neurosurgical care right now?

The field of interventional oncology needs to be developed, this will be one of the biggest challenges to be overcome in the near future.

What is your most proud achievement in neurosurgery?

Early treatment of neonatal patients with Galen vein aneurysms (a rare form of AVM in which the embryonic precursor of a vein at the base of the brain dilates, causing too much blood to rush to the heart). My team and I have performed these treatments over many years, with a challenging but improved technique, at our center in Buenos Aires.

Aside from your work, what is the most interesting part of the neurosurgery research you saw last year?

In addition to endovascular neurosurgery, the most interesting perspective for the future is the development of new techniques for non-vascular diseases such as hydrocephalus by endovascular means. This is a new and exciting project that I am working on today with my colleagues Adel Malek and Karl Hellman from CereVasc and Tufts University (Somerville, USA). As the lead investigator for the first ETCHES in the man I study, I have already published a case report detailing the first treatments of hydrocephalus communication with the eShunt system (CereVasc) in Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgeryand the first patient with normal-pressure hydrocephalus was also recently treated with the device at the Clnica La Sagrada Familia.

What advice would you give to people starting a career in neurosurgery?

Our field has grown very fast, but there are still many opportunities to learn and improve. The younger generations should study hard and benefit from many innovations and interactions between different fields, while the study of anatomy, physiology and pathology is also very important. The younger generation needs to think outside the box to improve the quality of life of our patients as well.

What are your interests outside the field of medicine?

Outside of medicine, my interests are studying history, playing tennis, and traveling with my family wife, Sandra Boreisink, and my three wonderful children, Ivan, Pedro Nicols, and Natalia. Since my childhood I have been the dancer in Ukrainian ballet in Argentina and I ended up as its director. Today, I really like opera and watch classical ballet at the Teatro Coln in Buenos Aires. As a Ukrainian descendant, I am also proud to be the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Buenos Aires and to have headed the Argentine Representation of Central Ukraine (RCU-Representacin Central Ucrania) since 2011.

Document of facts

Current appointments:

Neurosurgeon, director and CEO, ENERI (Neurosurgery and Interventional Radiology Team) and La Sagrada Familia Clinic, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chair of Neurosurgery and Hemodynamics, University of Buenos Aires (UBA)

Professor and Head of the Department of Vascular Medicine, University of Salvador (USA)

Professor and Director of Endovascular Surgery, University of Social Sciences and Business (UCES)

Education:

MD, Faculty of Medicine, UBA

Residence in Pediatric Neurosurgery, Ricardo Gutirrez Children’s Hospital

Fellowship in Diagnostic Neuroradiology, Therapeutic and Endovascular Neurosurgery, University of Western Ontario, London, Canada and University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), Los Angeles, USA

Honors (selected):

2009: Master of Neurosurgery, World Federation of Neurosurgical Associations (WFNS)

2011: Prominent science personality, Buenos Aires legislature

2015: First homage to men and women health, Health Award, UCES

2018: First non-Spanish physician distinguished as honorary member, Official College of Physicians, La Corua, Spain

Lylyk is also the co-founder of the Cerebrovascular Research and Education Foundation (CREF) educational grant, which allows young physicians, technologists, and nurses from around the world to participate in the World Live Neurovascular Conference (WLNC), the most intensive and educational discussion platform. direct cases. that revolves around the world from one continent to another every year.