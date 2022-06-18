Long-term care: Manitoba announces $ 16 million to recruit more healthcare workers





The province is urging Manitobans to consider careers in healthcare, as it promises to hire hundreds of other healthcare assistants and add dozens of new nursing positions. On Friday, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced that the county would spend $ 16 million to recruit and hire more than 350 health care assistants to increase direct day care for residents and add 72 combined positions. for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. He said the new health care assistance positions will increase the direct daily care ratio from 3.6 hours per capita to 3.8 hours per capita. Johnston said calls for a higher per capita care ratio is among the 17 recommendations in the Stevenson Review, which was completed in January 2021 following the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Maples. “Our long-term goal is to continue to create more of an hourly ratio with our residents,” he said. However, the minister said he was unable to say when these positions would be filled. Kathy McPhail, chair of the provincial team in charge of implementing Stevenson’s Review recommendations, said hiring, recruiting and training will take time. “We know more is required than the number of positions advertised today, but we also know the current labor market there,” she said. McPhail urged Manitobans to choose healthcare careers, saying there are required positions across all human-health resource classifications. She said while money is important, another part is needed. “I think we need to make healthcare attractive once again,” she said. “We are trying to create an environment in personal care homes that is attractive and supportive to staff, family and residents.” The province added $ 1.5m of the funds announced Friday will be used to support schooling and direct incentives to recruit care staff. The province said the funding will also be used to create medical directions for guidance and guidance in home personal care medical services, and improvements in infection prevention and control.

