Survey results highlight unmet needs and burdens faced by SCD patients





Health care professionals (HCPs) find it difficult to understand the needs of patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), stressing the need for additional support for HCP, according to a survey of unmet needs reported by more than 1300 patients, caregivers and HCP. in 10 states. The findings from the HCP portion of the survey were presented as a poster at the Congress of the European Society of Hematology (EHA) 2022. The results of the patient and caregiver survey were part of an oral presentation at EHA2022. The results were from the Sickle Cell Health Awareness, Perspectives and Experiences Survey (SHAPE) conducted in Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A total of 219 HCPs participated in the survey and 31% said they found it difficult to understand the needs of patients. More than half (57%) said their patients regularly missed their appointments. There were cultural challenges with 43% of respondents attributing the difficulties to patients having different ethnic / national backgrounds.

Among HCPs, 48% were hematologists, 37% were hematologists / oncologists, 11% were pediatric hematologists, 1% were internists, 1% were pediatricians and less than 1% were general practitioners / family physicians. Patients reported in their survey that they had more positive experiences with specialized HCP versus general HCP. SCD is the reality of so many people around the world, and yet patients often experience poor care, especially from non-specialist healthcare providers who may lack the training to provide good inclusive care, Dianaba Ba said in a statement. Ba is a patient with SCD and is the director of operations of SOS GLOBI: Federation of sickle cell and thalassemia patients, an organization for the protection of patients with SCD in France. In recent years we have begun to see some positive changes, but still not enough. The challenges for patients seem endless and this survey highlights that, despite this, patients do not feel heard. They continue to face acute physical but also emotional harm, stigma and discrimination. HCPs believed that their patients were most affected by fatigue / fatigue and patients / caregivers agreed with 84% identifying it as the symptoms they experienced most in the past year and the symptoms that had the greatest negative impact on their ability to attend school or work. and be successful. According to patients, they lost an average of 7.5 school / work days in the past month due to SCD. Although fatigue / fatigue has one of the biggest impacts on patients’s lives, only half (53%) of HCPs thought they had effective means of treating this symptom, the authors write. A majority of patients also reported feeling depressed, having a low or aggravated mood (62%) or feeling anxious or nervous (57%) in the last year. HCPs were more likely to believe that SCD significantly affected patients’s mental health for patients 18 years of age or older (55%) compared to patients younger than 18 years of age (45%). Finally, HCPs acknowledged the financial burden of SCD on patients with 82% saying the disease causes financial hardship and 64% reported taking into account cost factors when recommending a treatment. ANC stressed that patient education remains a problem. While 78% were confident in their knowledge of the long-term effects of SCD, 83% said they needed more support to educate their patients about it. In addition, 66% said their patients did not always understand the long-term effects of the disease, but 37% acknowledged that they had no desire to raise potential challenges or complications in the future. More than 60% of HCPs said that SCD greatly affects the overall well-being of their patients and that it affected their long-term health prospects. In the patient / caregiver study, caregivers said that the patient’s symptoms negatively impacted their careers and education (56%), long-term health prospects (55%), and overall well-being (53%). These findings highlight the complex environment that HCPs face when treating patients with SCD, including differences in socioeconomic status and ethnicity, the need for education, and lack of resources, the researchers concluded. Reference De Montalembert M, Anderson A, Costa F, et al. Observation of sickle cell health awareness, perspectives and experiences (SHAPE): findings on the burden of sickle cell disease in patients and their unmet needs as reported by healthcare professionals. Presented at: Congress EHA2022; June 9-12, 2022; Vienna, Austria. Poster P1487.

