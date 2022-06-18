



Member countries of the World Trade Organization on Friday reached a limited agreement to facilitate the protection of intellectual property for coronavirus vaccines, aiming to increase supply to poorer countries. The move would make it easier for manufacturers in developing countries to bypass patents on vaccines and export them for sale to other lower-income countries. But the deal, the result of an ambitious patent waiver proposed nearly two years ago, is arriving too late and is too modest in scope to significantly affect the global supply of vaccines, experts said.

That really does not move us beyond the status quo in any significant way, said Mihir Mankad, a researcher advising Médecins Sans Frontières in the United States on global health protection and policy issues.

A key limitation is time. The production of Covid-19 vaccines by the leading drug companies that invented them is now far more than demand. The main obstacles suppressing vaccination rates in lower-income countries are the challenges of distributing and receiving weapons, not the supply itself. The agreement does not apply to coronavirus tests and treatments, which experts said were the most urgent priorities at this point in the pandemic and could see a significant increase in their global supply while relaxing intellectual property protection. In October 2020, with wealthy countries closing closure orders for Covid vaccines to be made available soon, India and South Africa drafted an ambitious intellectual property rights waiver under the WTO Property Rights Agreement trade-related intellectuals, known as TRAVELS. A year ago, with the poorest countries still facing severe vaccine shortages, the Biden administration came out in support of the proposal. The move was a significant departure from decades of US-led opposition to easing intellectual property rules for medicines.

Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, announced Friday deals as a concrete and meaningful result to get safer and more effective vaccines for those most in need.

But experts said the proposal weakened significantly during the months of negotiations. They said they did not expect the final deal to encourage manufacturers in developing countries to start producing vaccines against Covid, in part because it does not address trade secrets and production knowledge that many manufacturers would need. The drug industry, which argues that strong intellectual property protections are essential to innovation, has vehemently opposed WTO efforts throughout the negotiations. Leading industry lobbying group, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, sharply criticized Friday’s deal. Stephen J. Ubl, the leader of the group, called it one of a series of political ploys and said it would not help protect people against the virus. He noted that the industry had already produced more than 13 billion doses of Covid vaccines. James Love, who runs Knowledge Ecology International, a nonprofit organization focused on intellectual property in medicine, said Friday’s deal is far from a patent waiver, as the proposal before the WTO was originally envisaged. It can be read to some people as a new magical flexibility, he said. But the deal is limited to getting the harder way to make exports and making it less embarrassing, he said. Friday’s agreement clarifies and expands existing mechanisms allowing compulsory licensing, in which governments circumvent intellectual property restrictions to allow the production of medicines, usually in emergency situations. But mandatory licensing has not been easy in the past. It’s just politically, really hard, and countries trying to do it face a lot of pressure, said Melissa Barber, a researcher studying access to medicine at the Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan. Maybe that will make it easier, but I think those power dynamics will not change.

