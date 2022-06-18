Girls In Aviation Day opens its eyes to the Caribbean island





The school girls who attended the Girls’s Aviation Day event in St. Louis. Following the conference in Caribavia this week, the Women in Aviation International (WAI) sponsored event at Grand Case Airport hosted 30 eleven-year-old students equally divided between the Dutch and French sides of the island. Corporate pilot and WAI member Kristina Tervo explained how to read a sectional chart to an attentive schoolgirl audience on the first annual Girls Aviation Day in St Maarten / Saint Martin. (Photo: Curt Epstein / AIN) Held at the HeliRiviera hangar, it contained 11 stations, including “talk like a pilot” (introducing the phonetic alphabet), aircraft navigation, air traffic control training, and aerodynamics. Veteran corporate aviation pilot Kristina Tervo also demonstrated how to read a sectional chart. “It’s very important to get more ladies into aviation in different careers, not just pilot, but also in maintenance and all the other other fantastic careers we have,” she said. AIN. “When I started flying, I really had no models at all, so what we want to do here is show that there are so many different opportunities in aviation.” A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a Pilatus PC-12 by the St. Louis Executive. Barth. For many in attendance, it was their first time boarding a plane. The event had been under discussion since Karabavia last year, when several conference participants, including WAI Communications Director Kelly Murphy, met with Ludmila de Weever, who was then Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, transport and telecommunications of St. and is now a member of parliament — and lit the spark. “We hope to let the girls know that any job is available to them, and they can see through this event that we have women who are in aviation-related jobs on the island already,” de Weever said, adding that she hopes to make Girls. in Aviation an annual event. “Having a WAI chapter locally, its aviation scholarship program is available to help fulfill their dreams.”

