Retired priest, 92, charged after decade-long investigation into school sexual assault
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.
A retired priest has been charged with indecent assault in connection with a ten-year RCMP investigation into a residential school in Manitoba.
Retired father Arthur Masse, 92, was charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who was a student at Fort Alexander Residential School, northeast of Winnipeg.
The alleged attack took place between 1968 and 1970, police said at a news conference Friday morning.
“The victim in this case has been very patient throughout the investigation process and has remained steadfast to talk about what happened to her,” RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre said at the press conference on Friday.
“The most important thing for her, today, is that she was heard.”
Police arrested Masse at his home in Winnipeg on Thursday. He was released on bail and will appear in court on Powerview on July 20.
This is the only current investigation into residential schools by the Manitoba RCMP and with this arrest, the investigation is over, police said.
More than 80 investigators worked on the case, contacting more than 700 people across North America to look for witnesses and victims, and obtaining 75 witness and victim statements.
“The question may be asked: Why, with all this work, an accusation was raised and not much?” tha Manaigre.
“Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, many of the victims are unable to participate in the investigation, either for reasons of mental or physical health, or because the victim is now dead.”
Potential victims were given time to consider whether they wanted to give statements to the police and potentially go to trial, the RCMP said.
In addition to interviewing victims and potential witnesses, investigators went through thousands of documents and archival materials and conducted door-to-door searches. After consulting with the prosecution, the police decided that there would be no further charges related to this investigation.
“This arrest is the culmination of a decade of work by RCMP investigators, who would not have been able to reach this conclusion without the extraordinary courage of the victims and witnesses who were willing to relive the past traumas and talk about what happened. “, Said Manaigre.
If any other potential victim decides to come out, police will follow up, Manaigre said.
Regarding the charge of indecent assault, Manaigre said that at the time the offense was alleged to have occurred, the charge of sexual assault did not exist in the Canadian Penal Code.
The school opened in 1905 in the community of Fort Alexander, in the territory of Sagkeeng First Nation, and closed in 1970.
Fort Alexander School had a reputation for abuse. Survivors told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission about hunger and harsh discipline.
WATCH | ‘Today is for the victim’: RCMP
Children from nearly two dozen First Nations attended school for about 10 months of the year.
A criminal investigation began looking into the residential school in 2011.
“People would not say anything in vain,” says the boss
Sagkeeng First Nation chief Derrick Henderson told the CBCa that filing a criminal charge after so many years was a kind of excuse for the community.
“There have been a lot of stories that people have talked about. There has never been any official accusation,” he said. “Our people need to be trusted when they say something and it is very frustrating as a boss when our membership says something and then they are not trusted because of the stigma,” Henderson said.
“People would say nothing about anything.”
Healing for some in the community will come through the traditional ceremony, Henderson said.
“Our people will have to accept it all and then start trying to move forward … So we are resilient. We have been here for hundreds, hundreds of years. Whatever we have to face, we will face “Within the community. We will get the support we are looking for,” he said.
MLA Nahanni Fontaine (NDP, St. John’s), who is from Sagkeeng First Nation, says the day the charges against Masse were announced is a day to focus on the survivor of the residential school, while sending a message to the perpetrators of other possible violence against children. .
“Today is an important day to let people know,” she said in an interview with CBC News.
“For so many years, residential school survivors have demanded that justice and charges be brought against those who did only cruel things. Today proves that it can be done.”
Winnipeg Archdiocese Condemns “Hate Crime of Sexual Abuse”
In a prepared statement translated from the French, the Archdiocese of St. Boniface, which has a parish in the community, said it was “deeply saddened by the events and circumstances” that led to Masse’s arrest. The archdiocese said it could not comment directly as Fort Alexander’s residential school was run by Oblate priests.
“However, we would like to express our deep concern and pain for the alleged victim, as well as her family and all those affected. Whenever the horrific crime of sexual abuse is discovered, all the victims of such abuse “, as well as their families and communities, have been injured again,” the statement said.
“We want to express our shame and grief. We want to listen, apologize and learn how the people of Sagkeeng can allow us to participate in their healing and reconciliation,” the statement said.
Archbishop Albert LeGatt said he would turn to the people in Sagkeeng for their help.
“We urge all believers in the archdiocese to pray for the victim, her loved ones and the Sagkeeng community, as well as for Father Masse,” said LeGatt.
Support is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by these reports.
A national crisis line in Indian residential school has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can use emotional and crisis referral services by calling the national 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
