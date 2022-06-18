Toronto will open 10 outdoor pools this weekend. Here’s what you need to know





Are you looking to go out and beat the heat this weekend? The city of Toronto will open 10 outdoor pools on Saturday, ahead of the planned summer opening of 55 pools across the city. The city’s 45 remaining outdoor swimming pools are set very open on June 25 and will operate on a part-time basis in the evenings and weekends. Spray and sprinkler fillings throughout the city are currently open. The outdoor pools will be open and will operate full-time from June 30, along with the pools, the city says. “We are delighted to start the outdoor pool season this weekend and expect the summer pool season to increase when the school year ends,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release Friday. The following outdoor pools will be open on Saturday: Alex Duff Memorial Pool 779 Crawford Street.

Grandravine Community Recreation Center 23 Grandravine Drive.

Heron Park Community Center 292 Manse Road.

Outdoor pool High Park 1873 Bloor Street West.

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool 375 Cedervale Avenue.

McGregor Park Community Center 2231 Lawrence Avenue East.

Outdoor pool Monarch Park 115 Felstead Avenue.

Parkway Forest Community Center 59 Forest Manor Road.

Outdoor pool Pine Point 15 Grierson Road.

West Mall Pool Outdoor 370 The West Mall. The Gord and Irene Risk Community Center outdoor pool and Ledbury Park outdoor pool will be closed for the summer season due to “critical repairs,” the city says. Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools and Riverdale Park East Outdoor Pool are also undergoing “unexpected and necessary repairs” and are expected to open later this summer, but the city has not set a specific date. You can find more information about pool openings and closures this summer here on the city website. People climb the stairs towards a water slide at the Alex Duff Memorial Pool in Toronto on August 20, 2021. The pool is one of the city’s 10 outdoor pools that will open Saturday for the summer season. (Evan Mitsui / CBC) Free pool access for all ages and reservations are not required, the city emphasizes. Outdoor lane swimming is free and open to swimmers aged seven and over for continuous length or width swimming. All pools will have supervision or swimming skills requirements for children under 10 years old. Saturday will have a maximum temperature of 20 C with clearing, while Sunday will have a maximum temperature of 21 C and sunny weather, according to Environment Canada. The ferry service operates according to the summer schedule Anyone looking to visit Toronto Island this weekend should keep in mind that the ferry service is operating according to a summer schedule. The earliest ferry departing from the city to the central island from Monday to Sunday is at 08:00 and the latest ferry departing from the island of Center is at 23:45. Hours vary for ferry service to Hanlan’s Point and Ward’s Island. “Center Island hours can be increased every 15 minutes depending on the weather and the demands of the crowd,” the city notes. Ferries leave the city from the Jack Layton ferry terminal, located at the foot of Bay Street on Queens Quay, the city noted. Ferry service hours can be found here on the city website.

