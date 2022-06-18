Israel / OPT: Palestinian prisoner arrested as child, Ahmad Manasra, still in jail despite deteriorating mental health

Israeli authorities should immediately release Ahmad Manasra, a 20-year-old Palestinian who has developed serious mental health problems since his arrest as a child seven years ago, Amnesty International said today. On Sunday, June 19, a parole board will consider the case of Ahmad Manasras.

In 2015, Israeli authorities arrested Ahmad Manasra, then 13, and interrogated and severely threatened him without the presence of a lawyer. He has since been in prison and in solitary confinement since the beginning of November 2021. Ahmed has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, suffers from psychotic illusions and is severely depressed with suicidal thoughts. On Wednesday he was transferred to Ramleh Prison Hospital in central Israel due to his deteriorating mental condition.

Ahmad Manasra has been subjected to a catalog of injustices by the Israeli authorities, including the detrimental effects of imprisonment on his development and prolonged isolation. He endured ill-treatment during interrogation, which took place without the presence of his parents or lawyers, and he was denied the right to a fair trial. He should have been released long ago, but he remains in unnecessary suffering in Israeli prisons, said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Pending his release from custody, he should be given access to appropriate medical care and no longer placed in solitary confinement. Allegations of torture and other human rights violations that Ahmed has suffered must be investigated effectively and transparently.

Ahmad Manasra was arrested on October 12, 2015 in connection with the stabbing and wounding of two Israeli citizens in Pisgat Zeev, an illegal Israeli settlement in occupied East Jerusalem. Despite being found by the courts not to have participated in the stabbings, he was convicted of attempted murder in 2016 in a process tainted by allegations of torture, and despite the fact that he was under the minimum age of criminal responsibility at the time. .

On June 19, 2022, the Beersheba District Court will review Ahmad Manasra’s suitability for early release under Israeli 2001 parole law.

Israel, a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), has an obligation to ensure that deprivation of the liberty of children is used only as a last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time.

prolonged isolation

Ahmad Manasra has been held in prolonged solitary confinement since the beginning of November 2021, contrary to the absolute prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The Israeli Prison Service requested that Ahmads’s isolation be renewed for another six months on April 17, 2022. A hearing scheduled for June 15, 2022 in connection with his isolation was postponed to a later date.

Ahmad Manasra’s mental health deteriorated during his imprisonment. In October 2021, an independent Israeli clinical psychologist working with Doctors for Human Rights – Israel (PHRI) diagnosed him with severe psychiatric conditions and stated that these had developed since his imprisonment.

Ahmad Manasra’s parents said in February 2022 that their son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was suffering from psychotic delusions and was severely depressed with suicidal thoughts.

His lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, told Amnesty International:

We have asked the Israeli Prison Service to release Ahmed into home and community care as a matter of urgency because there is a real danger to his life. The prison doctors themselves acknowledged this in their June 13 report that led to his transfer from the prison cell to the prison hospital.

Israeli discrimination against Palestinian children

Israel continues to commit widespread and systematic human rights violations against Palestinians, including children, against a backdrop of decades of state-sponsored discrimination, segregation and persecution. There is evidence that Ahmad Manasra’s treatment fits into a broader model of discrimination against Palestinian children in the Israeli criminal justice system. According to Amnesty International, about 170 Palestinian prisoners were currently detained as children. In many of these cases, children were denied fair trial in accordance with international standards and protection under the juvenile justice system. In other cases, children were subjected to torture or other ill-treatment.

For decades, the Israeli Security Agency, the Israeli Prison Service, and Israeli security forces have tortured or otherwise mistreated Palestinian prisoners, including children, during arrest, transfer, and interrogation. The Israeli Security Agency uses particularly harsh methods to obtain information and confessions.

In contrast, few Israeli Jewish citizens, including children, are convicted of violence against Palestinians, and those arrested are offered basic rights denied to Palestinians.

The widespread and systematic use of Israelis of arbitrary arrest, administrative detention and large-scale torture against Palestinians is a flagrant violation of international law and is a key component of the apartheid system, said Heba Morayef.

Ahmad Manasra is one of the countless Palestinians whose rights as a child have been included in the deeply flawed Israeli justice system and he should be released. Heba Morayef, Amnesty International

Background

One month after Ahmad Manasra’s arrest in November 2015, footage of his interrogation became public. The 10-minute video, reviewed by Amnesty International, shows Ahmed being questioned by three men, without the presence of a lawyer or his parent, contrary to international standards. He appears increasingly anxious as his investigators continue to yell at them, insulting and threatening them. This video is evidence of some violations of Manasra’s rights as a child and as a detainee. According to Amnesty International, there were no investigations into the conduct of the police and security officers.