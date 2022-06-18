Latest news of the Russia-Ukraine war: Live updates





As a brutal artillery battle for control of eastern Ukraine erupts, many civilians are trapped in surrounding cities with diminished chances of escape as the West is rushing arms shipments in support of Kiev. This week, Germany promised to deliver 15 Gepard anti-aircraft weapons in July, France promised six more howitzers, and the United States offered an additional $ 1 billion in military aid. But Ukrainian defense officials have consistently stated that they have received only 10 to 15 percent of the weapons they need to repel Russian occupation.

Here are updates from across the country:

Severodonetsk: About 10,000 civilians have been stranded in the largest city in the Luhansk region, making it difficult for the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuation assistance, said UN crisis co-ordinator Amin Awad. France 24 Friday. Severodonetsk is already a Mariupol, he said, referring to the hit southern coastal city that fell to the Russians in May. An agreement would be needed from both Russia and Ukraine to cease fire to allow the United Nations to help civilians stranded at the battlefield, he added. Russian forces are continuing their ground attacks in and around this strategic eastern city, but have not taken control of it, according to US military analysts. The regional governor told CNN that more than 560 people remain trapped inside the Nitrogen City chemical plant, 38 of whom are children. Evacuation is impossible given the intense Russian shelling, he added.

Lysychansk: At least four people were killed by two Russian airstrikes in the city, a local official said Thursday. Lysychansk is adjacent to Severodonetsk and is likely to be Russia’s next military target. The city is preparing for street fighting as Russian troops continue to bomb Severodonetsk, just across a river.

Kharkiv area: Russian forces are continuing to carry out ground attacks northeast of Ukraine’s second largest city to drive Ukrainian troops out of the occupied borders near the Russian border, the Institute for War Studies reported. Washington based Think tank added on Thursday that no important territory has changed hands.

Snake Island: The United States confirmed a Ukrainian claim that it had hit a Russian tugboat. Black Sea Fleet tugboat Vasiliy Bekh was hit in the Black Sea while transporting ammunition, weapons and Black Sea Fleet personnel to the island of Snake, Ukrainian navy. posted on Twitter on Friday. Satellite images show Russia continuing to strengthen the snake island to secure its protection in the Black Sea, where a Russian naval blockade has halted Ukrainian grain exports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/18/russia-ukraine-war-putin-news-live-updates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos