Heat wave: Western Europeans fade in early summer, raising fears of climate change





It was such a heat that England’s rich Royal Ascot racetrack even saw a rare change of protocol: guests were allowed to remove hats and jackets after members of the royal family had passed.

“Avoid excessive sun exposure, hydrate and take care of the most vulnerable so that they do not suffer from heatstroke,” was the advice of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid during an appropriate event for desertification.

Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in Madrid on Friday, national weather said the AEMET agency . A level not seen so early in the year since 1981.

The regions of northern Italy risk losing up to half of their agricultural output due to drought, a farm lobby said as lakes and rivers begin to sink dangerously, endangering irrigation.

The federation of Italian utility companies, Utilitalia, warned this week that the country’s longest river, Yes, was experiencing its worst drought in 70 years, leaving many parts of the vast northern waterway completely dry. The heat wave has accumulated pressure on energy systems as demand for air conditioning risks raising prices, adding to the challenge of creating stocks to protect against any further cuts in Russian gas supplies. ‘Health risk’ In France, the Gironde department around Bordeaux banned public events including concerts and those indoors without air conditioning, a local official said. “Everyone now faces a health risk,” Gironde mayor Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio. Temperatures in many areas of France reached 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this year on Thursday and were expected to peak on Saturday, climbing to 41-42 Celsius. A record night temperature for June, 26.8 Celsius, was recorded in Tarascon, in the south of France. Fourteen administrative departments were on red alert, with school students being told to stay home in these areas. Speed ​​limits were lowered in some regions, including around Paris, to limit gas emissions and the accumulation of harmful smog. The British Weather Service said Friday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures above 32 Celsius in some parts of the southeast. Parks, pools and beaches were packed, and while many enjoyed a day of fun and freedom after two years of periodic pandemic restrictions, some were also concerned. “I’m from Cyprus and now it ‘s raining in Cyprus … and I’m boiling here, so something needs to change. We need to take precautionary measures for climate change as soon as possible because it is obviously worrying for it. all of us, “said student Charlie Uksel, visiting Brighton, south London. “We are enjoying it now, but in the long run we can sacrifice.” Mediterranean countries are increasingly concerned about how climate change could affect their economies and their lives. “The Iberian Peninsula is an increasingly arid area and the flow of our rivers is increasingly slow,” added Spanish leader Sanchez. Firefighters were battling fires in parts of Spain, with Catalonia in eastern Spain and Zamora near the western border with Portugal the hardest hit. In Zamora, between 8,500 and 9,500 hectares were reduced to ashes. The hot air cloud was saving Portugal on Friday, where temperatures were not as high as in other European countries, with Lisbon likely to reach 27 Celsius. However, last month was the hottest May in 92 years, said Portuguese weather agency IPMA. He warned that most of the territory is suffering from a severe drought. Portugal reservoirs have low water levels, with the Bravura dam most affected with only 15% filled.

