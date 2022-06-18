Manitoba is looking to hire 400 more staff in personal care homes





The Manitoba government has announced another $ 16 million to address staff shortages in personal care homes. The Progressive Conservative Government says the money will be used to recruit and hire 350 health care assistants and 72 nurses. The money is in addition to the $ 15 million announced in April to increase staff, including 200 full-time in-house service staff, and improve cleaning technology and information updates. The funding is in response to an external review of a deadly COVID-19 blast in the fall of 2020 at the Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, in which 56 people died. The review found staff shortages due to many diseases, inconsistent cleaning and insufficient infection control expertise. Kathy McPhail, who is overseeing the implementation of the review recommendations from Manitoba, said personal care home operators are excited about some staffing relief. “I tell residents, families and the public today, it will take time to recruit all the classifications, but we will get there.” The lure of people to work at PCH McPhail acknowledged that labor shortages will create some challenges. Soshe asked every person who listens to her speech Friday outside the Deer Lodge Centreto to encourage people in their lives to pursue a health care career. “We are trying to create an environment in personal care homes that is attractive and supportive to staff, family and residents,” she said. Hundreds of new staff are expected to afford more near-bed care for every PCH resident. Manitoba is planning to raise the current standard from 3.6 hours per day to 3.8 hours an increase of 12 minutes per day, said long-term care minister Scott Johnston. Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks outside the Deer Lodge Center in a government announcement in support of strengthening the workforce in the province’s personal care homes. (Ian Froese / CBC) He said the government will look to increase hours of care beyond that. Defenders of long-term care in Manitobaha pushed for 4.1 hours a day. The potential for a larger workforce is welcome news for Sharon Wilms, CEO of the Convenience House in Winnipeg, but she said the homes themselves need improvement. Their facility has 15 rooms with four beds each. “As you can imagine with four people sharing a room, one curtain did very little to prevent the spread of COVID in our facility.” Wilms said 22 residents lost their lives as a result of the blast. “And we still have not recovered from that.” If the government wants to hire more staff in care homes, the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Manitoba said the province could start by offering a new contract to its existing long-term care workers. Although negotiations are ongoing, workers have spent five years without pay increases. CUPE held a protest Thursday in the same location as Friday’s announcement.

