



Newton Business Aircraft Modification Specialist Avans ISR Solutions, based in Kansas, has undertaken a renaming, expansion, and new platform as it seeks to expand its presence in the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Intelligence (ISR) market. Formerly known as Avcon Industries, the company’s mainstay has been the Beechcraft King Air series for special mission applications. In fact, earlier this year the company received additional type-certificates (STCs) for the installation of wing-mounted internal and external strong points in King Air. They are available along with an optional satellite radio in the King Air 200, B200, 300 and 350. At the same time, Avcon has expanded aircraft platforms in which it offers its special mission modifications, including the development and acquisition of FAA STCs for body sensor gates and a camera hole in the Cessna 208 Caravan and 208B Grand Caravan . Recently, she developed strong points for bottom sensors, leggings and a rotating target drive for pulling targets on the Bombardier Learjet 60. Avcon is particularly positive about the prospects for the Learjet 60’s hard points. For many years, the company modified the Learjet 35 with strong inner points and bottom strong points for pulling targets as well as transporting stores or poles. “These planes are outdated, obviously, and a lot of customers are looking for that other better plane,” Avcon president Marcus Abendroth told AIN. “And the Lear 60 was just a great fit for that modification. “We’ve basically brought the Lear 60 to the same kind of role and function that the Lear 35 has been doing for 30 years or more.” Abendroth added that the strengths of the Learjet 60 are seen as a long-term product for Avcon. “We are defending that the Lear 60 will be the next attractive target aircraft in the replacement of the Lear 35,” he said. “This is the feedback we’re getting from customers.” An Avcon Air Affairs Australia customer bought two Learjets 60, one of which was used to develop STC strengths. Chris Sievers, CEO of Air Affairs, said his company committed to the difficult points in the Learjet 60 “to address a need in the future market”. The development of the Learjet 60 STC hardpoints took about 18 months, including an in-flight testing program that Abendroth – who did the in-flight testing with an FAA DER pilot – described it as “probably 75 percent of what you do when you certify a new plane. “ With the addition of the Learjet 60, Caravan and the expansion of King Air’s work, he said the 45-employee company needed more space, which is why Avcon bought an existing 12,000-square-foot hangar at Newton City / County Airport. where it already operates from four buildings, including two large modification hangars. This will resolve its space requirements at least for the short term, he said. “A lot of clients are coming for custom engineering in terms of ISR,” added Chris Reedy, executive vice president at parent company Avcon Butler National. “We have chosen a place where we seem to be finding quite a bit of success.” Mr.

