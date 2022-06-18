Israeli court convicts head of international NGO in Gaza of embezzling $ 50 million to fund Hamas – JURIST





Israel’s Beersheba District Court sentences world Vision’s manager in Gaza for operations diversion of funds from the organization in the Palestinian militant group Hamas. “Mohammad El Halabi was arrested and charged in 2016, among others, with membership in a terrorist group.”[transmitting] information about the enemy ”and the misappropriation of US $ 50 million in aid over a period of several years to fund Hamas’s military wing. On Wednesday, Halabi was convicted of 13 of the 14 charges against him. In particular, the court found that he imported materials such as iron ore to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, to build tunnels. World Vision’s work in Gaza has been suspended since Halabi was arrested. Audits commissioned by the Christian humanitarian organization as well as byAustralian Department of Foreign Affairs, being one of the NGO’s largest donors, found no irregularities in the disbursement of donated funds or evidence of Halabis’s involvement with Hamas. World Vision stated that its entire budget for Gaza in the previous decade was $ 22.5 million, its Jerusalem office handled large tenders for Gaza contracts, and it did not import or buy any iron ore in Gaza. After sentencing, the organization called for a fair and transparent appeals process based on the facts of the case, citing irregularities in the trial process and the lack of substantial, publicly available evidence. Evidence against Halabi and the ruling are both classified. Halabi confessed to the Israeli intelligence service Shin Bet, but later canceled the confession. He pleaded not guilty, stating that the confession was taken under duress, but the court relied mainly on this confession. Halabi refused to accept any plea agreement. Since Halab’s arrest, rights organizations have expressed concerns of fair trial, including lack of access to legal assistance for the first weeks of his detention and denial of parole, along with secret evidence, and are calling for a retrial respecting his rights to a fair trial or release. Following the sentencing, three UN Special Rapporteurs said that in order to extract the confession, Halabi was subjected to conditions that could constitute torture. theysaid: The trial of Mr. al-Halabis showed a serious disregard for the guarantees of a fair trial, including the widespread use of secret evidence against him, limited communication with his lawyer, insufficient time and obstacles presented in preparing his defense, and failure to do so. judged him unjustly. late. Demonstrating its support for humanitarian organizations, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: Any diversion of humanitarian funds for terrorist purposes is a punishable act committed at the expense of the well-being of the Palestinian people of Gaza. Israel will continue to use the means at its disposal to prevent such crimes and hold Hamas and other terrorist groups accountable for their actions. A Jerusalem court will rule later this month on the dissolution of World Visions operations in Israel. Last year, the country designated six of some of the most prominent Palestinian rights groups as “terrorist organizations.” Halabi plans to appeal his sentence after the sentence, which will take place on July 10th.

