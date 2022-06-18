Conservation International – Project Director, Forest Positive Partnership | Non-profit work





Conservation International flexible, Virginia or Washington Background Conservation International protects nature for the good of humanity. Through science, politics, fieldwork and finance, we highlight and secure the most important places in nature for climate, biodiversity and people. With offices in 30 countries and projects in more than 100 countries, Conservation International collaborates with governments, companies, civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities to help people and nature thrive together. Summary of work Provide technical and programmatic support and oversight for the positive IC forest partnership with the private sector. Manages all aspects of the project life cycle including project planning, work plans, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting on project results and status. Ensure compliance with project standards, donor requirements and align the project with institutional priorities. Advice on adaptive management strategies and capacity building needs to ensure project success. Represent CI with a corporate partner and serve as a key technical resource and build alliances / engage key external actors, including government and NGO officials, donors and others critical to the project’s success. Manage and monitor project budgets and write donor reports as needed. Collaborate and lead efforts to secure project funding, expand project pipeline, and manage funding relationships with key partners. Accountability Lead a process with field programs and other teams across CI to design and implement a portfolio of conservation and restoration projects.

Identify partners and develop and manage partnerships with field programs, subgrants and contractors to ensure delivery against project objectives.

Represent the project with internal and external audiences.

Lead the process to develop a robust M + E framework for the project and ensure timely progress reporting.

Work with the financial team to manage and monitor project budgets. WORK CONDITIONS This position is based in Arlington, VA, or Seattle, WA.

Frequent trips to the project site and other office locations.

Comfortable work outside the door for long periods.

Ability to work part-time to meet project deadlines.

Guidelines for flexible working arrangements will be shared during the interview process.

For the health and safety of our employees, their families and our community, all US-based Conservation International personnel are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This mandatory vaccine requirement applies to all staff working remotely, in a hybrid, and office work arrangement at CI offices in the US. Starting January 4, 2022, new employees will be required to provide proof of full vaccination with a government-approved vaccine as a condition of employment. Requests for reasonable accommodation or exemptions related to medical or religious reasons will be considered. Candidates are NOT required to declare their COVID-19 vaccine status on their application. qualification Wanted Bachelor Degree and 7 years or more related experience.

Direct project management experience, preferably in the field of conservation, NGOs, advocacy or in the relevant arena.

Excellent technical and analytical skills.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Team player and able to work effectively with different working groups in a multicultural environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

A record of success in influencing and partnering with key stakeholders and fundraising.

Ability to work well under pressure, perform many tasks, set priorities and deliver quality results.

Comfortable work in a fast paced environment with changing priorities and under minimal supervision.

Experience of engaging and working with the private sector in conservation initiatives.

Experience working in teams to foster the successful execution of projects within a complex organization.

Ability to facilitate stretching between multiple parties.

At least 2 years of work experience in the field of conservation and / or rural development. favorite Advanced degree is preferred.

Ability to work in Portuguese, Spanish, French and / or Bahasa Indonesia How to apply Conservation International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/jobs/71381-project-director-forest-positive-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos