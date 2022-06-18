International News: The women’s national team arrives in Seattle for training ahead of the 2022 Canada Cup





Members of Canada’s 2022 Women’s National Team (WNT) Cup. The list has arrived in Seattle, Washington for a series of training sessions in preparation for the American team’s first competition of the 2022 season. In search of completing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medal, Red, White and Blue will take part in a series of training, practice sessions and simulated game situations June 17-19 before traveling to Surrey, BC, Canada, where The US team will compete. in the Canada Cup scheduled for June 20-26. “I feel good to have all our athletes together here in Seattle as we begin our preparations to win a gold medal at the Canada Cup next week,” said the WNT head coach. Heather Tarr (Chief Coach in Washington). I’m very excited to bring this Canadian Cup list to the field and watch them compete against the other big teams in this tournament as we continue to lay the foundations for this sport in the coming months and years. Following this week’s training sessions, the US will begin its search for the Canadian Cup gold medal along with 11 other teams from various levels including Womens International, Futures Select, Futures Gold, Showcase Select and Showcase Gold. The participating teams will open the tournament in two groups with the US Team competing in Red Pool along with Aussie Spirit, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, TC Colorado and Korea, while Mexico, Canada, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Aussie Spirit Development and Calahoo Erins will fight it. out in the Black Pool. The US will start the pool game on Sunday, June 20 at 20:30 PT against Korea followed by matches against TC Colorado (June 21 at 3:30 pm PT), Czech Republic (June 22 at 13:00 PT), Chinese Taipei (June 22 at 21:00 PT) and Aussie Spirit (June 23 at 20:30 PT). Following the group stage, the top four teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs with the last two teams facing each other in the Canada Cup gold medal match on Sunday, the 26th. June. Fans across the globe will be able to watch throughout the week through the Canada Cup live broadcast package, which can be purchased for $ 29.99. The live broadcast package includes live streaming or on-demand access to all games. Click here to access the live broadcast package. Direct statistics will also be provided in USASoftball.com. The 2022 USA Softball WNT Canada Cup list includes three veterans from the USA 2020 Olympic team, as well as eight members from the previously announced list of World Games. Red, White and Blue also add seven beginners who will be representing the US for the first time in their careers, as well as ten athletes who have previously represented the US Team or as a member of the USA Softball JWNT or WNT. Highlighting the Canada Cup list are 11 student-athletes from the 2022 season, as well as six alumni student athletes from five Pac-12 (six athletes), SEC (six athletes), ACC (two athletes), CAA (two athletes) athletic conferences ) and the Big 12 (one athlete) with two athletes representing UCLA, Florida, James Madison, LSU and Washington followed by Arizona, Florida State, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia Tech with one athlete each. Recent additions to the Canada Cup list include Virginia Techs Ema Lemley and Tennessee Kiki Milloy. At the top of the Canada Cup list is the head coach Heather Tarr and assistant coaches Cindy Ball-Malone (Head coach at UCF), Brian Kolze (Head coach in the Pacific) and Jimmy Kolaitis (Assistant Trainer at ASU).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://extrainningsoftball.com/international-news-womens-national-team-arrives-in-seattle-for-training-ahead-of-2022-canada-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos