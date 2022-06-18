International
“Every day we are dying,” said the family of an international student killed in Toronto
KartikVasudev’s family knew that they always wanted to travel from India to visit Toronto, where their son was studying, to see where he lived, ate and spent most of his time.
But what they did not expect, was to do everything without him.
Vasudev, a 21-year-old international student at Seneca College, was on his way to part-time work on April 7 when he was shot dead outside the Sherbournes metro station.
Two months later, his family arrived in Toronto to collect his belongings while seeking answers.
“There [are] “so many questions are following us and we need answers,” said Jitesh Vasudev, his father.
He said the last two months have been filled with sleepless nights for the family as they grieve the loss of their child.
On April 7, officers managed to locate Vasudev with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Originally from India, Vasududarriti arrived in Canada on January 5 after years of planning his career and a new life here.
On April 12, a man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in two separate “unprovoked” murders of Vasudev and a 35-year-old.
Police say they found a stockpile of weapons and ammunition when they arrested Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39.
Investigators have said they believe Edwin was a “complete stranger” to the two men, who also did not know each other.
“When we get justice, then I will feel peace”
“My child was completely innocent, he had no guilt,” said Kartik’s mother, Pooja Vasudev.
“[The accused]he did not kill Kartik, he killed everyone, my family. “Every day we are dying … when we get justice for Kartik, then I will feel peace.”
PardhVasudev, 16, shared everything with his brother. Now that he is gone, he feels that emptiness.
“Ai [was] “My only friend,” he said.
Vasudev lived in Toronto for three months and the first semester of marketing management in Seneca.
He telephoned his family in India and told them about the restaurants he liked and where he liked to go in his spare time, his father says.
This week, the family visited Vasudev’s school to see where he studied. They also went to his apartment to get his things.
“We want to see [at] “Canada through Kartik’s eyes, he is not here, so we want to see with his own eyes, this country,” said Vasudev’s mother.
She says it was hard to see his apartment as they had only seen video-calls.
“We miss him at every moment,” she said through tears.
While Vasudev’s family will continue to seek answers, they say they are overwhelmed with the support they have received.
“We are grateful to the Indian consulate in Canada for their local support regarding accommodation and transportation,” said Jitesh Vasudev. “We also want to thank the management of Seneca College who stayed with us and supported us in this difficult time.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/kartik-vasudev-international-student-family-grieving-1.6493146
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Girls tennis team named state finalists after hard-fought match June 18, 2022
- University charged with misleading allegations of UK employee pension reform June 18, 2022
- Bollywood ‘Dons’ Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan look stylish in INVISIBLE photo June 18, 2022
- U.S. lawmakers ask Google to fix abortion searches that lead women to “fake clinics” June 18, 2022
- PM Modi’s mother ‘Heeraba Modi’ enters her 100th birthday June 18, 2022