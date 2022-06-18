“Every day we are dying,” said the family of an international student killed in Toronto

KartikVasudev’s family knew that they always wanted to travel from India to visit Toronto, where their son was studying, to see where he lived, ate and spent most of his time.

But what they did not expect, was to do everything without him.

Vasudev, a 21-year-old international student at Seneca College, was on his way to part-time work on April 7 when he was shot dead outside the Sherbournes metro station.

Two months later, his family arrived in Toronto to collect his belongings while seeking answers.

“There [are] “so many questions are following us and we need answers,” said Jitesh Vasudev, his father.

He said the last two months have been filled with sleepless nights for the family as they grieve the loss of their child.

Kartik Vasudev is the 19th victim of the 2022 Toronto assassination. (Toronto Police Service)

On April 7, officers managed to locate Vasudev with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Originally from India, Vasududarriti arrived in Canada on January 5 after years of planning his career and a new life here.

On April 12, a man was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in two separate “unprovoked” murders of Vasudev and a 35-year-old.

Police say they found a stockpile of weapons and ammunition when they arrested Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39.

Investigators have said they believe Edwin was a “complete stranger” to the two men, who also did not know each other.

“When we get justice, then I will feel peace”

“My child was completely innocent, he had no guilt,” said Kartik’s mother, Pooja Vasudev.

“[The accused]he did not kill Kartik, he killed everyone, my family. “Every day we are dying … when we get justice for Kartik, then I will feel peace.”

PardhVasudev, 16, shared everything with his brother. Now that he is gone, he feels that emptiness.

“Ai [was] “My only friend,” he said.

Jitesh Vasudev, left, Pooja, middle, and Pardh, right, traveled from India to Toronto to see where their son and brother Kartik lived before he was killed on April 7th. (Grant Linton / CBC)

Vasudev lived in Toronto for three months and the first semester of marketing management in Seneca.

He telephoned his family in India and told them about the restaurants he liked and where he liked to go in his spare time, his father says.

This week, the family visited Vasudev’s school to see where he studied. They also went to his apartment to get his things.

“We want to see [at] “Canada through Kartik’s eyes, he is not here, so we want to see with his own eyes, this country,” said Vasudev’s mother.

She says it was hard to see his apartment as they had only seen video-calls.

“We miss him at every moment,” she said through tears.

While Vasudev’s family will continue to seek answers, they say they are overwhelmed with the support they have received.

“We are grateful to the Indian consulate in Canada for their local support regarding accommodation and transportation,” said Jitesh Vasudev. “We also want to thank the management of Seneca College who stayed with us and supported us in this difficult time.”