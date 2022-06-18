Biden defends meeting with Saudi prince, says talks are part of a wider meeting





WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday he was not traveling to Saudi Arabia explicitly to meet de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman on a trip next month, and said he was seeing the prince. of the Saudi crown as part of a wider “International Meeting”. Biden’s plans to see the crown prince, known as MBS, are part of his first trip to the Gulf region as president. He has been criticized by US lawmakers, including some of his Democratic Party and human rights advocates, who say the visit runs counter to his promise to put human rights at the heart of US foreign policy. . Read more “I will not meet with the MBS. I will go to an international meeting and he will be part of it,” Biden told reporters on Friday when asked how he would address the issue during his trip to Saudi Arabia. The assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, an American resident and critic of the crown prince. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The president is traveling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman along with eight other heads of state for the GCC + 3 Summit, a National Security Council spokesman said. Biden and US officials will also have a bilateral meeting with King Salman and his team, where the crown prince will also be present. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a Shura Council session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 20, 2019. Bandar Algaloud / Courtesy of the Saudi Royal Court / Notebook via REUTERS As a presidential candidate, Biden said he wanted to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah.” However, his struggle to lower record high gasoline prices this year has complicated the situation as the US urges oil-producing countries to increase production to offset Russian losses following Western sanctions on Moscow over its occupation of Ukraine. Weeks after taking office, Biden changed U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia, adopting a tougher stance on the kingdom’s human rights record, and in particular the 2018 assassination of Washington Post journalist Khashoggi in Turkey. American intelligence implicated the crown prince in the assassination. The Saudi government has denied any involvement. The White House has said, just this month, that Biden’s views have not changed. Washington’s desire to improve ties with the Gulf monarchies has become more urgent following the Russian occupation of Ukraine, as Europe seeks to reduce its energy dependence on Russia. The United States is urging Gulf states to publicly condemn Moscow, Western diplomats have previously told Reuters. The Gulf states have tried to maintain what they say is a neutral position. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh in Washington; edited by Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

