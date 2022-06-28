Research: Global warming contributed to the decline of tropical cyclones in the 20th century





The annual number of globally forming tropical cyclones has decreased by about 13% during the 20th century, and scientists say the main cause is rising global warming, according to a new study in Natural Climate Change by a group of international scientists, including NOAA scientists. The scientists used reconstructed observational data, including Twentieth century reanalysis data developed by the NOAA Physical Science Laboratory and partners, as well as high-resolution climate model experiments to detect the declining trend in the annual number of tropical cyclones since 1850 on a global and regional scale. The annual global number decreased by 13% in the 20th century compared to the period between 1850 and 1900. For most ocean basins, the decline has accelerated since the 1950s, when climate warming was unprecedented. “Human emissions have warmed the tropical oceans above pre-industrial levels, with the largest warming to occur since the mid-twentieth century,” said lead author Savin Chand, Ph.D., of the University of Australia Federation. “While such changes in sea surface temperature are expected to intensify storms, some accompanying changes in atmospheric circulation in the tropics are thought to prevent storm formation.” Despite this long-term global downward trend, there has been one exception in the North Atlantic basin, where the number of tropical cyclones or hurricanes has increased in recent decades. “We attribute this increase mainly to the reduction of man-made aerosols,” said Hiroyuki Murakami, Ph.D., a NOAA scientist and co-author of the new paper. Murakami recently published a study showing that the significant decline in aerosols or air pollution in Europe and North America from 1980 to 2020 contributed to the rise of tropical cyclones in the North Atlantic region. Aerosol pollution had served to reflect the sun’s heat back into space, allowing a colder North Atlantic ocean to trigger fewer tropical cyclones. But as pollution was reduced through strong environmental regulations in Europe and North America, the number of annual storms increased. Despite the recent rise in tropical cyclones, the number of storms in the late 20th century was still lower than estimates for pre-industrial times, according to the new study. “It may be good news that fewer cyclones are forming due to anthropogenic global warming,” Chand said. “It should be noted, however, that frequency is only one aspect that controls the risks with tropical cyclones.” He added that the geographical distribution of tropical cyclones is shifting, tropical cyclones are becoming more intense, rainfall rates are rising and some storms are slowing down as they travel over land, all potentially amplifying damage to coastal people and communities. Murakami said the new study was important because it is the first time scientists have been able to estimate the number of annual tropical cyclones for an entire century for the global ocean. This has been difficult because reliable satellite tropical cyclone observation data have only been available since 1980. Prior to that, observation data were incomplete and based mainly on observations from ships and aircraft. NOAA’s development of the 20th century Ryananalysis project led by scientists in the NOAA Physical Science Laboratory was essential to this research. “The re-analysis using long-term sea surface temperature, sea level pressure and the distribution of sea ice created a three-dimensional atmosphere, allowing the reconstruction of proxy observations,” Murakami explained. “Using climate model reanalysis and experiments, we were able to see the greatest long-term trend and better identify the climate forces that have contributed to this trend.” For more information, please contact Monica Allen, NOAA Research Public Relations Director, at [email protected] or by phone at 202-379-6693. 16

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://research.noaa.gov/article/ArtMID/587/ArticleID/2886/Research-Global-warming-contributed-to-a-decline-in-annual-tropical-cyclones-in-the-20th-century The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos