The longest queer radio news show is directed at the Library of CongressExBulletin





Independent radio show This way out has covered the global queer community for over 30 years. Now, its archives are being moved to the country library as part of a radio storage program.





RACHEL MARTIN, host: A portion of the living LGBTQ history is heading towards the Library of Congress. A MARTINEZ, NIKORT: The independent radio show “This Way Out” has covered the global queer community for more than 30 years. Now its archives are being moved to the country library as part of a radio storage program. (RADIO SHOW SOUND, “THIS WAY OUT” GREG GORDON: Welcome to “This Way Out,” the international lesbian and gay radio magazine. MARTIN: “This Way Out” debuted in 1988 at the Pacifica KPFK station in Los Angeles. Co-presenter Lucia Chappelle says that in the 1980s, the mainstream media coverage of queer people focused mainly on the AIDS crisis. LUCIA CHAPPELLE: There was nothing else in our lives. They talked about our deaths, but not about our lives. That was the discovery, I think, with “This Way Out.” MARTINEZ: The show documents the fight for gay and lesbian rights around the world and examines home cultural wars with journalistic precision and a stinging sense of humor. CHAPPELLE: We are a strange voice, and so we have that advantage, that something special, a deep insight into the status quo. MARTIN: A 1992 broadcast marked the 15th anniversary of Anita Bryant’s anti-gay campaign Save Our Children in Florida. Gay and lesbian activists organized to thwart the conservative Christian effort, aiming for a new anti-discrimination law in Dade County. (RADIO SHOW SOUND, “THIS WAY OUT” GORDON: Florida Orange Juice Actress Anita Bryant probably did more to advance the lesbian and gay rights cause than any single activist when she faced a similar religious fundamentalist campaign to repeal the ordinance for her. lesbian and gay rights in Dade County, Fla. MARTINEZ: Today, “This Way Out” is the longest running radio news program from and around queer people. And while there is now a lot of LGBTQ media on the internet, co-presenter Greg Gordon says the program remains a lifeline. GORDON: I can tell you, based on the responses – emails and letters – that there are a lot of kids, even older people, still in the closet with no distinct way for them to make any contact with the community. And we are all too often that kind of lonely voice at night telling them that they are okay to be who they are. MARTIN: “This Way Out” airs on more than 180 community radio stations worldwide. And with its archives set to be preserved, the program will be accessible to scholars, historians and the public for years to come. Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our Terms of Use website and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a timely manner by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

