Updated June 27, 2022 at 10:35 ET

Russia appears to have failed in its international debt for the first time in more than a century, as Western sanctions made the country’s efforts to repay its creditors overseas impossible.

Here is what happened

Like any country, Russia sold bonds to investors abroad and at home to support its economy, promising to pay interest in euros and dollars. But after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the United States and Europe tried to weaken the arm of the Russian war by freezing the country’s access to foreign currency assets held abroad.

This put Russia at the predetermined hour since spring. But Moscow continued to pay off its debts from the country’s foreign exchange reserves. In May, however, the US Treasury blocked those transfers as well for US investors.

With that, two Russian interest payments worth about $ 100 million combined were blocked after Russia transferred them from its coffers. in May. Sunday night, the hour ended with a non-payment period for these payments, and some reports say bondholders have not received this money, which means a default.

However, an official statement of non-payment is unlikely. Leading credit rating agencies, which usually can declare, face sanctions banning them from Russian business. And the investors themselves may prefer to stay out of the spotlight as they choose how they can get at least some of their money.

Russia rejects this as artificially made by Western sanctions

The Kremlin on Monday declared any designation illegal because the country has money and has tried to pay. of the latest attempt at resolution including Russia transfers rubles through its unsanctioned banks and inviting creditors to convert money into euros or dollars.

Russian Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov has been saying for weeks that any non-payment statement would be artificial and produced by the West because Russia had made the payment transfers before they expired, and it was up to the bondholders to claim their money.

Politically, any predetermined chaos would play into President Vladimir Putin’s frequent argument at home: that Western sanctions have less to do with his actions in Ukraine and more to inflict misery on the Russian people by any means necessary.

The US and Europe, for their part, argue that Russia completely controls its financial destiny by refusing to stop its war in Ukraine.

In practical terms, little impact is expected immediately

Russia last failed in its international debt in 1918, after the Bolshevik Revolution. In 1998, Russia failed to deal with ruble bonds, which rocked global border markets from the Asian financial crisis.

But now, Russia already faces most of the penalties that could hit a failing economy. Bizneset marquee si McDonald’s, Starbucks AND Nike are gone. His financial system is increasingly isolated. Evaluation agencies already have lowered it.

However, Russia continues to raise money for its oil and gas exports. And has managed to artificially support the ruble at the strongest level in seven years. Some creditors, whose bonds face a default, may eventually sue Russia for their money, but that process would be quite messy and it would probably take years.

Will the predetermined chip leave Russia’s position with still friendly countries? Will Russia be able to borrow in the international market on an ongoing basis? Will it need it, given its energy revenue? Or will sanctions eventually deplete its coffers and push its economy to disintegrate?

These are some of the long-term questions, as investors decide whether they see bankruptcy as Russia is getting into corners or further burning its bridges with the world.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.