Egypt, one of the largest importers of wheat in the world, will buy 180 thousand | World news





Egypt has contracted to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India, less than previously agreed, but is looking at ways to extract more flour from cereals and even use potatoes in bread production as it tries to cut imports. said on Sunday the minister of supply. Egypt, one of the largest importers of wheat in the world, has bought a large portion of its grain from the Black Sea in recent years, but has seen these imports interrupted by the Russian occupation of Ukraine. The conflict has further increased the costs of importing wheat. Egypt relies heavily on imported wheat to make highly subsidized bread available to more than 70 million of its 103 million inhabitants. Read also: The heat pushes grain yields to their lowest level in 20 years As Egypt sought to diversify its import origins, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in May that it had agreed to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India. India banned wheat exports in the same month, but allowed countries like Egypt with food security needs. “Based on what the supplier said, the condition was that the wheat was in the ports, then it would be available,” Moselhy told a news conference Sunday. “We had agreed on 500,000 tons, it turns out [the supplier]there are 180,000 tons in the port ”. Moselhy added that Egypt was also in talks with Russian suppliers for a grain purchase deal. Separately, Egypt is looking at ways to get more flour from wheat, increasing the extraction rate for flour used for subsidized bread to 87.5% from 82%, Moselhy said. Read also: The UAE suspends Indian wheat exports and re-exports for four months This could save about 500,000 tonnes of imported wheat, importing 5-5.5 million tonnes of wheat for fiscal year 2022/23, he added. Another idea that was being tested was to supplement wheat flour with potatoes. “We’re looking at technology now,” Moselhy said. Current grain stocks are sufficient for almost 6 months after procuring 3.9 million tonnes in local harvest, according to Moselhy.

