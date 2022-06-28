Biden to travel to NATO summit in Spain after G7 final meetings in Germany





Biden will meet on Tuesday morning with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7, which is taking place in the Bavarian region of Germany. The president will then attend the final session of the summit, which focuses on the “Multilateral and Digital Order,” according to the White House, and will deliver remarks.

The president will travel to Madrid in the afternoon. Leaders attending the NATO summit are expected to adopt a new “Strategic Concept” outlining the defense alliance’s goals for the next decade. These priorities include “building resilience to transnational threats, including cybernetics and climate change” and “deepening partnerships with democratic partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rule-based international order,” the White House said.

Biden will meet on Tuesday with President Pedro Snchez of Spain and His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain, according to a plan provided by the White House. Biden and Snchez are expected to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss coordination in support of Ukraine, as well as combating the global climate crisis, improving global health security and promoting economic prosperity in Latin America, the Caribbean and Africa.

President and First Lady Jill Biden will then attend a dinner Tuesday evening for leaders attending the NATO summit, which will be hosted by King Felipe VI and Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain.

The summit comes as Russian occupation of Ukraine stretches into its fifth month and as the US seeks to keep allies united in its support for Ukraine and keep up the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. But it also comes as leaders face the threat of a global recession and the Biden administration faces rising inflation and high prices and interest rates in the country. Growing economic concerns have raised questions about whether the united Western response to the conflict in Ukraine can be sustained in the long run as the war continues. The US assessment of the war increasingly predicts a long and punitive battle in eastern Ukraine that will result in high personnel losses on both sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said G7 leaders during a virtual meeting Monday that he wants the war in Ukraine to end by the end of 2022, according to a source familiar with his comments. US and European officials are watching as well summit on possible progress in advancing Finland and Sweden’s applications to join NATO. The two countries formally applied to be part of the security alliance in May, spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will not support the bids and has accused both countries of harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, also known as the PKK, which Turkey sees as a terrorist organization. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at the G7 summit that the goal ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid was “to create as many positive moments as we can after the candidacies of Finland and Sweden,” although he warned, “I am not sitting here today suggesting that all issues will be resolved by Madrid.” The US is also preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced medium- and long-range surface-to-air missile defense system, requested by the President of Ukraine. The announcement could come within this week and comes in addition to several military aid packages the US has offered since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US will also reveal other new sanctions, including Russian defense companies and individuals. Leaders have agreed to halt imports of new Russian gold, which is the country’s second largest export after energy.

