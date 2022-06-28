The Peterson Institute study casts doubt on Chinese aid to Russia





Holder when loading item actions Global exports to Russia fell sharply after the invasion of Ukraine, not only by Western countries imposing sanctions, but also by non-sanctioned countries, including China, a new analysis shows. The study suggests that Moscow is trying to find suppliers for a range of goods. Approximately two months after the occupation began on February 24, exports to Russia from sanctioning countries fell by about 60 percent while exports from non-sanctioned countries fell by about 40 percent, according to Survey by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, which analyzed data from 54 countries. Available data expires on April 30, so the analysis does not give a picture to date, Martin Chorzempa, senior contributor and author of the study, said in an interview. But a separate analysis of data only for China by the end of May shows that China’s exports to Russia remained well below pre-war levels, suggesting that Beijing is cautious about helping Moscow, Chorzempa said. After the European Union, China is the second largest contributor to the decline in Russian imports since the invasion, despite President Xi Jinpings’ promise of ‘borderless cooperation’, “Chorzempa wrote, referring to a partnership that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced. shortly before the war in Ukraine began. China cut technology exports to Russia after US-led sanctions hit The study adds a mixed picture of the Russian economy since the first shock of sanctions. After an initial decline, the Russian ruble has recovered and even risen more than before the war, which economists say has helped allay some of the Russian public’s fears of economic collapse. It now takes about 53 rubles to buy a dollar, versus about 80 shortly before the invasion of Russia, according to Central Bank of Russia. Strong energy exports to the country amid rising oil and gas prices partly explain the rise of the ruble, but also the collapse of Russian imports, indicating that the rise in the value of currencies is not entirely good news for Moscow. Because overseas suppliers have discontinued them, Russian importers do not need to exchange so many rubles for dollars these days to make purchases, a phenomenon that increases the value of the ruble. Despite Russia having all this money coming from oil and gas, it is unable to buy much, even from countries that do not impose sanctions, Chorzempa said. If it continues to struggle with imports, the Russian economy will degrade over time, with manufacturers being asked to shut down and lay off workers, economists warn. Russia has so far not experienced a collapse. However, a significant economic downturn is likely to move forward as supply chain issues pile up and fiscal problems emerge, said Oleg Itskhoki, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. Some signs of these problems have already appeared. Russian carmakers AvtoVAZ and GAZ recorded an 84 per cent and 57 per cent drop in domestic car sales in May, compared to the same month in 2021, a drop that Maxim Mironov, a Russian economist at IE Business School in Madrid, saw. , attributed the inability of producers to it. buy imported parts. Beijing opposes Moscow’s demands for support, Chinese officials say Western sanctions were imposed to prevent the use of the Russian military and high-tech economy in the components needed to continue operating. Initially, some US and European officials feared that China might intervene to fill this gap. But economists said China is likely to be wary of losing access to US and European technology and access to those markets to sell its goods if it angers the West by supplying Russia. For example, a provision in the US sanctions package prohibits other countries from selling semiconductors to Russia if they want to continue using US technology to produce semiconductors. Most countries, including China, rely on American tools and software to produce chips. Another factor that may explain part of China’s decline is that multinational foreign companies are responsible for half of China’s exports, Chorzempa said. Those corporations need to enter the global economy and are apparently following orders not from Beijing but from their corporate headquarters, he said. Moreover, the negative impact the war is having on Europe’s economy is bad news for China because it reduces Europe’s ability to buy Chinese goods, Mironov said. China’s apparent reluctance to supply Russia will bring trouble if it continues, economists said. The country supplied a quarter of Russian imports in 2021 more than any other country.

