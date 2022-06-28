How to watch Luka Doncic, Slovenia in the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers: Dates, schedules, broadcast





Luka Doncic and some Mavericks are ready to get back into action for the first time since the Western Conference finals. Doncic (Slovenia), Frank Ntilikina (France), Dwight Powell (Canada) and Davis Bertans (Latvia) will play for their respective national teams in the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers next week. The last to leave the trade, Boban Marjanovic (Serbia), will do the same. Maxi Kleber (Germany) and Josh Green (Australia) will not. All matches for European qualifiers will be available at Courtside 1891the main live broadcast platform for FIBA. Viewers can purchase a temporary event permit at Courtside 1891 for $ 11.99, good for June 30 through July 4 qualifiers and through July 10 for game registrations, or an annual license for $ 41.99. Here’s when you can look at Doncic and the Mavericks past and present with their respective national teams this week. Luka Doncic, Slovenia match date Time (CT) Slovenia vs. Croatia June 30th 1:15 p.m. Slovenia v. Sweden July 3 10 o’clock in the morning Visible: Doncic is already familiar with the highlights of Croatia’s roster: He dominated Utah Jazz striker Bojan Bogdanovic and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac in recent NBA seasons. Veteran poincer Goran Dragic, a close friend and mentor of Doncics, is returning to the Slovenian national team to play qualifiers, the first time he and Doncic will play together in five years, despite many Mavericks fans hoping for a reunion NBA in Dallas. The Slovenian national team saw striker Doncic, Dragic and Denver Nuggets, Vlatko Cancar, already beat Croatia and Sweden in the first round of qualifiers last autumn. Frank Ntilikina, France match date Time (CT) France v. Montenegro July 1 noon France v. Hungary July 4 1:30 p.m. Visible: Ntilikina appeared as part of the Mavericks rotation with a defensive leaning in the middle of the play-off this spring, and now has to gain extended time to play with France as the most experienced player in the NBA in their qualifying list of the World Cup. Dwight Powell, Canada match date Time (CT) Canada v. Dominican Republic July 1 6:10 p.m. Canada vs. Virgin Islands July 4 4 p.m. Visible: After playing all 100 Mavericks games this season, less than two seasons removed from surgery on the Achilles tendon, Powell will return to action as one of four NBA players on Canada’s roster. Davis Bertans, Latvia match date Time (CT) Latvia vs. Serbia June 30th ora 11:30 Latvia vs. Slovakia July 3 11 paradite Visible: Bertans will top the Latvian national team list with his brother, former NBA player Dairis, in the absence of former Maverick and the great Latvian player Kristaps Porzingis. Boban Marjanovi,, Serbia match date Time (CT) Serbia v. Latvia June 30th ora 11:30 Serbia vs. Belgium July 3 2 afternoon Visible: Twice incumbent MVP Nikola Jokic is not on Serbia’s roster for this window, so look out for more playing time for Marjanovic, whose time in Dallas ended out of rotation ahead of Christian Wood’s trade. +++ Connected: Mavs can not afford to repeat the mistakes that led to the departure of Steve Nashs with Jalen Brunson Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

