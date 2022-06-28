Your conference Tuesday: G7 leaders meet in Germany





They were covering a G7 deal to limit the price of Russian oil and the political battles of the New Zealand prime minister.

G7 leaders meet in Germany At a summit in the mountains of Germany, the leaders of the 7-nation group embraced an aggressive but unproven plan to manipulate the price of oil, the world’s largest commodity market. The plan, which would set a price limit for Russian oil but allow it to be sold to the world, is an acknowledgment that Western embargoes have not yet reduced Russian oil revenues, while they have pushed up gasoline prices and other fuels. Details have yet to be finalized, but U.S. officials said they were convinced the plan could reduce Russia’s oil revenues and the price per barrel in global markets.

Over the weekend, G7 leaders announced plans to invest in infrastructure in less affluent countries, in part to counter China’s influence. On Monday, the Chinese government dismissed criticism that its efforts were debt traps.

News from the war in Ukraine:

Russia failed in its foreign debt Russia missed a deadline to make bond payments on Sunday, signaling its first non-payment of international debt in more than a century. About $ 100 million in interest payments failed to reach investors within a 30-day grace period following a missed deadline last month. The default was prompted by widespread Western sanctions seeking to isolate Moscow from global capital markets following its occupation of Ukraine.

Russia’s finance ministry denies the non-payment, saying it had made the payments in May and that they had been blocked by a Brussels-based financial clearing house. Dmitry S. Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, told reporters that the non-payment statements were absolutely illegal.

Details: An official non-payment statement should come from bondholders, because rating agencies, which normally declare when borrowers have failed, have been barred from sanctions by reporting on Russia. What does it mean: Non-payment will remain in the memories of investors and will probably increase the costs of borrowing Russia in the future. However, this default is unusual because it is the result of sanctions blocking transactions; Moscow’s finances remain resilient after months of war, and Russia continues to receive a steady stream of money from oil and gas sales.

The New Zealand leader loses her luster Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, is seen as a star abroad, a young progressive feminist who skillfully led her country through the pandemic and a massive tragic shooting. But at home, her star is fading. With rising food, fuel and rental prices, and an outbreak of gang violence in New Zealand, the center-left Arderns Labor Party is polling at its lowest level of support in five years. Many residents are expressing deep doubts that it could make the transformative change it promised as elections approach next year.

New Zealanders who see this day in and day out are being disappointed by the lack of change, said Morgan Godfery, a liberal writer and academic. But if you look from the outside, you do not see the lack of politics, you look at the personality. And here comes the discrepancy.

The success of Ms. Arderns’s pandemic helped her party rise to a full majority in Parliament during the last election, in October 2020. But with the removal of most of the virus restrictions, her government has lost its unifying struggle against pandemic and, with it, much of its bipartisan support. What remains is rising inflation and little progress on issues that have plagued New Zealand for decades. Details: The government of Mrs. Arderns announced a New Zealand $ 350 payment ($ 220) to middle- and low-income New Zealanders to help mitigate rising cost of living. However, many see governments’ responses as insufficient and are dissatisfied with overseas comparisons. LATEST NEWS Around the world

For seven years, a photographer in India has been documenting beautifully created bird houses, known as chabutra, taking photographs, collecting local narratives, and recording the memories of people associated with structures. Check out some of his favorites and read the story behind his photos.

Brands on your screen Advertising has become easier to avoid, thanks to non-commercial broadcasting services, YouTube ads that can be skipped, and more. Companies and retailers are responding with an increase in product placement. When done well, part of the product placement may seem natural; after all, real kitchens are equipped with branded products. But the repeated display of some items may start to seem strange. Why are so many TV characters drinking that blue-covered water? And why do they continue to refer to the same real estate application? Read more about the trend including examples from your favorite shows. PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

