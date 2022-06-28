Comprehensive cities critical to pandemic recovery: Guterres

Hundreds of delegates from around the world will attendWorld Urban Forum, which opened on Sunday in the southern Polish city of Katowice.

WUF11 is taking place at a critical time, as cities face the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, climate emergency and conflict.

Making cities more inclusive should be part of pandemic recovery efforts, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in his speech about the event.

Cities are central to almost every challenge we face and essential to building a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.. They have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the UN said in a video message.

As we look to recover, promoting more Inclusive and gender-responsive urban infrastructure and services will be critical to give all people, especially young people, women and girls access to a better future.

Cities as climate leaders

Mr. Guterres also stressed another important role for world cities. They must be at the forefront of action to keep global temperature rising to 1.5 degrees, in line with Paris Agreement on Climate Change,

More and more cities around the world are committing to the goal of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or earlier.

The sooner these commitments translate into concrete action, the sooner countries will achieve green job growth, better health and greater equality, he said.

“But cities can not do it alone, he stressed. They need it more coordinated support from all levels of government; stronger partnerships with the private sector and civil society; and greater fiscal and policy space to bring scale solutions.

Use the potential

The Secretary-General underlined the UN commitment to help countries achieve the common goal of green, fair and healthy cities.

We have plans for progress, he said, referring to New Urban Agenda, a 2016 framework that promotes sustainable urbanization; ongoingDecade of Action for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well Local Coalition 2030a partnership between the UN and government leaders to advance the SDGs.

Let’s harness the transformative potential of urbanization and build a more sustainable, resilient and inclusive future for all.

The World Urban Forum was established in 2001 and meets twice a year by UN-Habitatformally the Joint Human Settlements Program, which works for a better urban future.

With only eight years left to make cities safer, more resilient and more inclusive, the goal of SDG 11, urban areas around the world are already under pressure.

“Triple C crisis”

The strain will only increase as well each region is expected to become more urbanizedsome at an incredibly fast pace.

The global urban population will grow from 56 percent last year to nearly 70 percent by the middle of the century, representing another 2.2 billion people, mostly in Africa and the Middle East.

While the current reality is obviously very difficult, we need to maintain our focus and redouble our efforts for sustainable developmentsaid Meimunah Mohd SherifUN-Habitat Executive Director.

We urgently need innovative solutions for urban areas to respond to this triple C crisis of COVID, climate and conflict, which have a devastating impact on cities, leaving people and places behind, she added.





UNICEF / Siegfried Modola Children wait on a train in Ukraine for evacuation to Poland in early April 2022.

Special attention in Ukraine

The UN Forum is the leading global conference on sustainable urbanization and marks the first time it has been held in Eastern Europe. Poland is proud to play host.

This is a region that has come a long way from communist rule, which paid little attention to human life, let alone its quality, to democratic governments working for the common good, said Grzegorz Puda, Minister of Funds. Development and Regional Policies.

More than 800 government officials and representatives, including over 50 ministers and deputy ministers, will attend the Forum, which is co-organized by the Government of Poland and the City of Katowice.

The program has been significantly modified to reflect the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, UN-Habitat said. More than three million Ukrainians have been sheltered in Poland since the start of the war four months ago. In his speech, the UN Secretary General expressed gratitude for the country “Extraordinary Solidarity” with Ukrainian refugees.

The Polish government will hold a special session focused on the reconstruction of urban spaces after the crisis and after the disaster and the return of the population.

We must also remember all those who are facing crisis at the moment in countries affected by war and disasters, such as Ukraine. In this context, we decided to include the topic of post-crisis city reconstruction in the WUF11 program, said Magorzata Jarosiska-Jedyna, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Regional Development Funds and Policies.

Abandoning coal, embracing technology

Katowice, which hosted COP24 The UN climate conference four years ago was chosen largely because of its successful transition from a coal and steel industry hub to a city based on technology, culture and events.

The forum will be the first major international meeting held there since the pandemic began. More than 16,000 people are expected at the city’s International Congress Center, built on the site of a former coal mine.

Our city has undergone major changes in the last two decades, “said Marcin Krupa, Mayor of Katowice.” I believe that cities are the engines of change towards creating a better world that is safer, more sustainable and inclusive. . “

The forum will end on Friday and the expected result is the Declared Actions of Katowice, which will outline commitments and plans to support sustainable urbanization.