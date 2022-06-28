International
Paramedics were asked over the weekend to help ER ‘desperate’ ER staff at Manitoba’s largest hospital
The lack of staff at Manitoba’s busiest hospital has forced management to seek help from paramedics, and management says they will use the resource in the future.
This weekend marked the first time paramedics were asked to support emergency department staff at the Winnipeg Center for Health Sciences, said its chief operating officer, Dr. Shawn Young.
“They are an excellent resource for being able to help staff and support emergency work. Work in triage, work in [resuscitation]”They have the skill groups and the tools to be able to deliver that service extremely well,” he told reporters at a news conference outside the Manitoba legislature on Monday.
“Even before the pandemic became what it did, we were looking at that partnership to be able to expand our capacity in ED, so that we do not depend so much solely on nursing resources.”
A Shared Health spokesman said in an email Monday that no paramedics were available to work in the department over the weekend, but the practice has been used in a number of locations in Manitoba in recent years.
Young says they have worked before at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg.
When working in emergency departments, paramedics usually assist in monitoring patients and assist with the onset of IV. They do not take direct patient care tasks, the spokesman said.
An internal email sent to several assistants and received by CBC News alludes to the wonderful situation of the staff at the Center for Health Sciences.
Sunday’s email, signed by Shared Health officials, required paramedics to register for a 12-hour night shift at HSC.
“They are very desperate for staff tonight,” the email was signed by assistant Helen Clark, chief operating officer and Dr. Rob Grierson, chief medical officer of both emergency response services.
Young alluded to the fact that assistant doctors could be a more common sight in the emergency department.
“This is our opportunity to make it happen more permanently, but I do not know what those schedules will look like,” he said.
“Weekends are definitely an opportunity for us, because this is when some of the trauma is at its worst and some of our needs are at their maximum.
Everything except routine: union
The Manitoba Association of Allied Health Care Professionals, which represents paramedics in the province, says news that hospitals are seeking help from paramedics is worrying.
“Shared Health is trying to get past this as a routine, but it’s everything else,” Bob Moroz, president of the MAHCP, said in a statement. “There is still a shortage of paramedics throughout the province, so they are not a realistic solution to deal with the lack of staff in hospitals.
“ER staff with assistant doctors does not sound like a consistent or well thought out plan to me, it sounds more like they are getting mixed up.”
The union representing Manitoba nurses agrees, saying paramedics play an important role in the community but are not destined to protect nurses.
“Community paramedics are supposed to be liaisons to help ease the pressure in community hospitals. They do not intend to stay in a nurse’s seat. However, they have been regular in Grace resuscitation room recently, “Darlene Jackson from Manitoba nurses said the Union in a statement on Monday.
Paramedics are not a long-term solution for emergency departments with insufficient staff, Jackson says, accusing the government of trying to save face.
