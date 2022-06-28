Mr. Turnbull attends the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal





The Minister for Natural Resources and Labor, the Honorable Melvin M. Turnbull, is in Lisbon, Portugal, to attend the United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference from June 27 to July 1. Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor, Mr. Joseph Smith-Abbott is also present. The purpose of the UN Ocean Conference is to mobilize action and promote much-needed innovative science-based solutions aimed at bridging the gap between the current state of the ocean and the 2030 sustainable development goals that require global action. the ocean, in particular purpose 14 of Underwater Life. These solutions for a sustainably managed ocean will include green technology and innovative uses of marine resources; they also include addressing threats to health, ecology, the economy, ocean governance, acidification, marine litter and pollution, unreported and unregulated illegal fishing, and habitat and biodiversity loss. The Minister for Natural Resources and Labor shared his emotions about the opportunity to represent the Territory at the UN Ocean Conference. He said, “I am excited about the opportunity to represent the Territory at the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference. The oceans play an integral role in the economy and environment of the Virgin Islands, as we have 200 nautical miles under our care. With the right strategies in place, we have a tremendous opportunity to creatively diversify our economy. We must continue to find ways to protect the environment; provide educational opportunities and preserve our marine resources to ensure sustainability. ” He added, “Furthermore, in the light of climate change, our efforts need to be redoubled and this conference will increase our capacity to discover appropriate solutions. We hope that through this effort we will advance our “Blue Economy” strategy by building partnerships and gathering information to improve livelihoods through sustainable ocean use. “ Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Joseph Smith-Abbott also commented on the importance of the UN Ocean Conference. He said, “Participation in the meeting recognizes the long trajectory of the BVI in the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources. It will highlight the work that the Government and various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), private and civil society partners are undertaking to mitigate environmental degradation, restore coastal and marine habitats, and provide opportunities for the development of the blue economy. charter industry, shipping. Register, management of protected areas and other important economic activities. “ The one-week ocean conference will feature a range of interactive plenary dialogues, ranging from addressing marine pollution to exploiting the links between Sustainable Development Goal 14 and other goals towards the implementation of the 2030 agenda. These interactive dialogues will contribute to bilateral with regional and international counterparts to advance ocean conservation and develop opportunities to improve the sustainable use of the Territorial coastal and marine resources. The Government of the Virgin Islands through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labor continues to effectively manage and administer the natural resources of the Territory in a way that guarantees long-term sustainability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.bvi.gov.vg/media-centre/honourable-turnbull-attends-un-ocean-conference-portugal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos