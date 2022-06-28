At the UN Ocean Conference, new governments commit to circular economics for plastics





Leadership in dealing with plastic pollution received a boost UN Conference on the Ocean when twenty-one new governments announced they would join The global commitment of the new plastic economy. Established in 2018 and led by Ellen MacArthur Foundation in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Global Commitment brings together stakeholders in the plastic value chain to spur the transition to a circular plastic economy, where plastic never becomes waste. All business and government signatories set ambitious actions and targets for 2025 throughout the life cycle to tackle plastic pollution and report on progress each year. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres attends the 2022 UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Pedro Nunes / Reuters On the eve of UN Ocean Conference 2022, at a side event co-organized by Kenya and France; The governments of Australia, Belgium, Kenya, Mexico and Thailand announced their intention to join Global Engagement. Three of Mexico’s state-level governments, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa as well as the cities of Quertaro, Ensenada and San Miguel de Allende and ten states from Brazil including So Paulo and the nine states of Consrcio Nordeste: Alagoas, Bahia, Cear , Maranho, Paraba, Pernambuco, Piau, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe, which cover almost 50% of Brazil’s population, also announced they would become signatories. Growing momentum The new governments follow 11 other governments that announced they are becoming signatories to the Global Leadership in France An Ocean Summit in February 2022. They joined other signatory governments and 500+ signatories from across the plastic value chain. A historic resolution on plastic pollution has been adopted in UNEA 5.2. Photo: UNEP In March this year, a landmark resolution was adopted by the countries at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2). He calls for the convening of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop by the end of 2024 – an internationally legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including the marine environment. At a recent meeting in Dakar, Senegal, to prepare for the work of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee, the governments agreed to attend five meetings, with the ambition to complete the work of the Committee within two years. “Joining Global Engagement is one way to hold the moment as negotiations continue,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of the UNEPs Division of Economics. “It allows governments to try different approaches and to measure and report on progress in a voluntary and supportive environment. Disseminated benefits Aggarwal-Khan stressed the benefits of moving to a circular economy for plastics. She quoted a last report who found that moving towards a circular economy not only reduces the annual volume of plastic entering our oceans by 80%, but also reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 25%, generates $ 200 billion in savings, and creates 700,000 additional net jobs , mainly in the global south.

